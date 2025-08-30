Ripple Set to Release $2.87B in XRP – Will the Market Feel the Shock?

Altcoins

Ripple’s escrow system, created in 2017, steadily releases XRP on the first day of each month, with any unused portion locked back into future escrows.

While this process is routine, last month broke the pattern and fueled speculation.

August’s Delay Sparked Speculation

On August 1, the expected 1 billion XRP release didn’t immediately appear on-chain, briefly igniting rumors that Ripple had paused its program. That theory was put to rest when Whale Alert flagged three large unlocks on August 9, totaling 1 billion XRP (500M, 100M, 400M). As in previous months, most of the tokens were quickly re-escrowed. XRPScan data showed about 35.6 billion tokens still sitting in escrow after the reshuffle.

What to Expect in September

The next release falls on September 1, 2025, and would unlock another 1 billion XRP — valued at roughly $2.87 billion at current prices near $2.87. With circulating supply sitting around 59.48 billion, that represents about 1.68% of the market.

If Ripple follows its usual pattern, around 700 million tokens will be re-locked, leaving a net 300 million in circulation. That would equal about $861 million worth of supply, or just 0.5% of the float.

While the escrow mechanism has long been a point of debate among traders, its predictable structure continues to act as one of the most closely tracked supply events in the XRP market.¢

