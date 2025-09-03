Ripple Shows How It Can Improve Institutional Tokenized Asset Self-Custody

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 18:08
RealLink
REAL$0.06038+6.99%
XRP
XRP$2.8529+2.53%
READY
READY$0.003438--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017732+3.76%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4262+1.35%

SBI CEO Yoshitaka Kitao has shared Ripple’s recent blog post about the future of tokenized assets and Ripple’s role in making it real.

Now that the world is moving deeper into digital assets and blockchain tech, Ripple has stated that institutions are seeking “a digital asset custody solution that delivers the same robust services and protections they’ve long relied on for traditional assets: impenetrable security, seamless trading access.”

The company believes that over the next five years, at least 10% of all the world’s assets will be tokenized and stored/traded on-chain. Ripple has shared that all that financial institutions are looking for now is provided by its solution called Ripple Custody.

You Might Also Like

Ripple Custody can give institutions what they seek

Ripple Custody offers three crucial use cases to enable financial institutions “to transform high-level digital asset potential into operational reality”: core safekeeping, stablecoin issuance and governance.

Core safekeeping of assets is vital since the lack of it will result in the permanent loss of assets or in unauthorized access to billions of dollars worth of digital assets through the loss of private keys.

To solve this issue, Ripple Custody offers bank-grade infrastructure, robust compliance frameworks, high reliability and flexible deployment options. By 2030, the worth of crypto assets under custody is projected to reach a whopping $16 trillion.

Another use case Ripple offers to financial institutions as they expand their active presence in the digital asset sphere is stablecoin issuance. Stablecoins are becoming increasingly popular as tools for payments, remittances and operations with collateral.

Using Ripple Custody, institutional clients can mint, burn and manage their stablecoins in all other accessible ways using XRP Ledger or any blockchain compatible with Ethereum’s EVM. Ripple has its own stablecoin, RLUSD, which is a ready-made solution for institutions already if they do not want to bother creating their own stablecoin.

The third solution offered by Ripple to institutions is to help them configure their digital asset governance policies and align with regulatory demands.

Source: https://u.today/ripple-shows-how-it-can-improve-institutional-tokenized-asset-self-custody

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$13.752+0.56%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Share
Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

At the Stripe Sessions 2025 conference held in San Francisco, Stripe announced the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" in more than 100 countries around the world. Stripe President John Collison also emphasized how transformational technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and stablecoins are reshaping the economy and business, and proposed a key new concept, namely "Agentic Commerce".
Moonveil
MORE$0.10036+4.45%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01735-1.30%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1244--%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 10:29
Share
TechnoRevenant holds over 70% of Hyperliquid's XPL long position and currently has a floating loss of $3.67 million

TechnoRevenant holds over 70% of Hyperliquid's XPL long position and currently has a floating loss of $3.67 million

PANews reported on September 3rd that according to Yu Jin, TechnoRevenant had previously profited $38.77 million by manipulating XPL liquidations, and subsequently went long on XPL with 1x leverage through 15+ addresses. It currently holds 38.17 million XPL in Hyperliquid, worth approximately $26 million, and has turned from a floating profit of $10 million to a floating loss of $3.67 million.
67COIN
67$0.004639-4.89%
Share
PANews2025/09/03 19:40
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

TechnoRevenant holds over 70% of Hyperliquid's XPL long position and currently has a floating loss of $3.67 million

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

AlloyX Group merges with Huaying Holdings at a valuation of US$350 million