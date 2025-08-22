Ripple teams up with TradFi giant SBI to distribute RLUSD stablecoin in Japan

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 11:58
Threshold
T$0.01592-1.30%
Vice
VICE$0.0124-0.56%
Capverse
CAP$0.06574+2.38%
Triathon
GROW$0.0107--%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01349-2.66%

Key Takeaways

  • Ripple and SBI Holdings, together with SBI VC Trade, have signed a memorandum of understanding to distribute Ripple’s US dollar-backed stablecoin in Japan.
  • The stablecoin has grown to a $666 million market cap, according to CoinGecko.

Ripple and SBI Holdings, Japan’s financial conglomerate, are deepening their long-standing partnership with a new memorandum of understanding that paves the way for the distribution of RLUSD, Ripple’s flagship stablecoin, in Japan, according to a Friday announcement.

Under the deal, SBI VC Trade, an SBI subsidiary licensed to operate as an Electronic Payment Instruments Exchange Service Provider, will oversee the rollout of the stablecoin. The company plans to launch RLUSD in Japan in the first quarter of 2026.

RLUSD is fully collateralized by US dollar deposits, short-term Treasuries, and cash equivalents, with reserves confirmed through monthly third-party attestations. The token’s market capitalization currently stands at $666 million, CoinGecko data shows.

Jack McDonald, Ripple’s Senior Vice President of Stablecoins, said the agreement with SBI reflects a long-term effort to build a trusted and compliant financial framework.

SBI Holdings is eyeing the launch of a Bitcoin and XRP dual ETF in Japan, pending regulatory adjustments expected from the Financial Services Agency’s ongoing review.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/rlusd-stablecoin-distribution-japan/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Powell: The size of the U.S. debt will not affect our ability to fulfill our responsibilities

Powell: The size of the U.S. debt will not affect our ability to fulfill our responsibilities

PANews reported on June 25 that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell: The size of the U.S. debt will not affect our ability to perform our duties.
U
U$0.0126-18.70%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.000844+48.59%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0723+0.69%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 23:23
Share
Bitcoin doesn’t budge on Israel-Iran war, for now: NoOnes CEO

Bitcoin doesn’t budge on Israel-Iran war, for now: NoOnes CEO

Geopolitical tensions have so far failed to significantly move the crypto market. However, this could change if tensions escalate.
Threshold
T$0.0159-1.30%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00226484-0.39%
Movement
MOVE$0.1271-1.47%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 04:25
Share
DOJ Won’t Pursue Coders Who Build Decentralized Platforms in Good Faith

DOJ Won’t Pursue Coders Who Build Decentralized Platforms in Good Faith

The US Justice Department said it will not prosecute developers who build decentralized crypto platforms in good faith without criminal intent.
Threshold
T$0.0159-1.30%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007817-3.21%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001849-1.38%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 12:32
Share

Trending News

More

Powell: The size of the U.S. debt will not affect our ability to fulfill our responsibilities

Bitcoin doesn’t budge on Israel-Iran war, for now: NoOnes CEO

DOJ Won’t Pursue Coders Who Build Decentralized Platforms in Good Faith

EU Explores Ethereum or Solana for Digital Euro as US Stablecoin Law Raises Pressure: Report

Unlocking MicroStrategy’s Brilliant Bitcoin Accumulation Strategy