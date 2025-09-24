The post Ripple to be integrated into tokenized money-market funds from BlackRock appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock’s $2 billion Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) is expanding onto the XRP Ledger (XRPL). Ripple and tokenization platform Securitize have been named as the key partners driving the integration, which is to be executed through a new RLUSD smart contract. The timing of the expansion is significant, coming just as XRPL has reached a new milestone of more than 5.6 million accounts. With the new smart contract, BUIDL investors can directly swap tokenized shares for RLUSD at any time. Also integrated with VanEck’s tokenized money-market fund, the stablecoin is backed 1:1 with liquid reserves and issued under a New York Department of Financial Services (DFS) trust charter. How do you unlock real-time liquidity for institutional assets? With $RLUSD. https://t.co/2TvkEmSKTk Our new partnership with @Securitize will allow holders of @BlackRock‘s $BUIDL and @VanEck_US‘s $VBILL to instantly exchange their shares for $RLUSD, thereby preserving exposure… — Ripple (@Ripple) September 23, 2025 Institutional RLUSD adoption Launched in late 2024, RLUSD has grown to over $700 million in market cap, and is now used by DBS and Franklin Templeton as an exchange mechanism. Last week we announced DBS and Franklin Templeton using $RLUSD as a liquid, stable and compliant exchange mechanism for tokenized assets in lending and trading use cases. This week, @Securitize added RLUSD as a new offramp for BlackRock and VanEck’s tokenized funds. 📈 https://t.co/3p3CULv15z — Monica Long (@MonicaLongSF) September 23, 2025 The new integration with BlackRock and VanEck marks the cryptocurrency’s first move onto Securitize’s infrastructure, which will, in turn, give it exposure to partnerships with other asset managers, including Apollo and Hamilton Lane. By bridging tokenized funds with a new enterprise-grade stablecoin, the integration thus aims to expand on-chain liquidity and institutional utility. “RLUSD is for institutional use, offering regulatory clarity, stability, and real utility. As adoption grows, partnerships… The post Ripple to be integrated into tokenized money-market funds from BlackRock appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock’s $2 billion Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) is expanding onto the XRP Ledger (XRPL). Ripple and tokenization platform Securitize have been named as the key partners driving the integration, which is to be executed through a new RLUSD smart contract. The timing of the expansion is significant, coming just as XRPL has reached a new milestone of more than 5.6 million accounts. With the new smart contract, BUIDL investors can directly swap tokenized shares for RLUSD at any time. Also integrated with VanEck’s tokenized money-market fund, the stablecoin is backed 1:1 with liquid reserves and issued under a New York Department of Financial Services (DFS) trust charter. How do you unlock real-time liquidity for institutional assets? With $RLUSD. https://t.co/2TvkEmSKTk Our new partnership with @Securitize will allow holders of @BlackRock‘s $BUIDL and @VanEck_US‘s $VBILL to instantly exchange their shares for $RLUSD, thereby preserving exposure… — Ripple (@Ripple) September 23, 2025 Institutional RLUSD adoption Launched in late 2024, RLUSD has grown to over $700 million in market cap, and is now used by DBS and Franklin Templeton as an exchange mechanism. Last week we announced DBS and Franklin Templeton using $RLUSD as a liquid, stable and compliant exchange mechanism for tokenized assets in lending and trading use cases. This week, @Securitize added RLUSD as a new offramp for BlackRock and VanEck’s tokenized funds. 📈 https://t.co/3p3CULv15z — Monica Long (@MonicaLongSF) September 23, 2025 The new integration with BlackRock and VanEck marks the cryptocurrency’s first move onto Securitize’s infrastructure, which will, in turn, give it exposure to partnerships with other asset managers, including Apollo and Hamilton Lane. By bridging tokenized funds with a new enterprise-grade stablecoin, the integration thus aims to expand on-chain liquidity and institutional utility. “RLUSD is for institutional use, offering regulatory clarity, stability, and real utility. As adoption grows, partnerships…