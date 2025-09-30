ExchangeDEX+
Swift has taken a major step in its modernization drive by announcing the launch of a blockchain-based shared ledger. The project, which was announced at the Sibos conference in Frankfurt, is being created jointly with Joe Lubin's blockchain-focused company, Consensys. As described by Swift, the project's goal is to extend the financial sector to 24/7 […]

Ripple vs Swift: Blockchain Ledger Sparks New Payment Battle

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/30 17:00
Ripple
  • Swift partners with Consensys to design a blockchain-based shared ledger for global payments.
  • More than 30 top banks worldwide are collaborating on the project’s design.
  • Ripple’s XRP remains a rival solution, aiming for real-time settlement and reduced costs.

Swift has taken a major step in its modernization drive by announcing the launch of a blockchain-based shared ledger. The project, which was announced at the Sibos conference in Frankfurt, is being created jointly with Joe Lubin’s blockchain-focused company, Consensys.

As described by Swift, the project’s goal is to extend the financial sector to 24/7 real-time cross-border transactions on an unprecedented scale.

Today, Swift collaborates with over 30 banks, including big players as HSBC, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Banco Santander. It starts off the first phase, building on a conceptual product conceived by Consensys. Swift hopes to grow this into additional stages, forming a new digital finance infrastructure.

It will be a secure, up-to-date record, open-book fashion, tracking transactions through smart contracts, validating, and ordering payments. Quick stressed that the role is on the infrastructure level, where banks and central entities will be deciding what sort of tokens are allowed to travel over this network.

Global Banks Back the Initiative

Member banks come from 16 countries, including Citi, BNP Paribas, MUFG, DBS Bank, Wells Fargo, and Standard Chartered. They are there to offer insights on design, usability, and interoperability into the current financial infrastructure.

Swift’s CEO, Javier Pérez-Tasso, explained that the institution is working fast to provide infrastructure that is fast yet maintains the trust and compliance that international banking requires.

This is the extension of Swift’s digital strategy based on the extension of its previous digital assets tests, as well as interoperability between the distributed ledger technologies (DLT) and traditional fiat payment rails.

The firm is also introducing solutions to align transactions between both the public and private blockchain networks, hoping to facilitate various use cases ranging from remittances to corporate transfers.

Ripple Stays in the Spotlight

Even with Swift’s big leap, Ripple still manages to portray itself as the ultimate competitor in the dissolution of cross-border inefficiencies. Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity product and XRP token work to avoid pricey pre-funded accounts as well as correspondent banking, which holds up trillions of dollars’ worth of liquidity.

Developers and experts such as Panos have indicated that XRP offers value transfer directly as well as instant payout, as opposed to Swift’s use of data messaging.

Also Read: Ripple’s RLUSD Stablecoin Hits $789M, Driving XRP Ledger’s Institutional Boom

Ripple CEO says SWIFT’s rejection fueled company’s unstoppable global rise. XRP Army celebrates Garlinghouse’s bold remarks on Ripple’s transformation journey. From exclusion to dominance, Ripple reshapes finance with blockchain innovation. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has reignited discussions across the crypto community after revisiting the company’s early struggles with SWIFT. His remarks, made during a recent speech shared by Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) on X, sparked a wave of reactions from the XRP Army, who view Ripple’s journey as proof of long-term resilience and growing dominance in global finance. According to Garlinghouse, Ripple was once denied space at the prestigious Sibos conference in Toronto, an event hosted by SWIFT that brings together the world’s largest banks and financial institutions. Instead of stepping back, Ripple organized its own event nearby, transforming a warehouse into a stage that featured notable figures, including former U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke. Garlinghouse revealed that SWIFT’s refusal became the very spark that pushed Ripple to establish its independent identity. “We couldn’t get a booth at Sibos, so we created our own event down the street,” he said, adding, “SWIFT created more of a monster by pushing us out.” His statement quickly drew attention from XRP supporters who praised Ripple’s determination and evolution from a dismissed startup into a global player. Also Read: Franklin Templeton Launches Hong Kong’s First Tokenized Money-Market Fund Under New Fintech Strategy Incredible speech @BGarlinghouse It’s true, @Ripple has cornered the market with the full backing of regulators, financial institutions, and private banks. Ripple is on its way to becoming a bank of its own, with $XRP at its core, one that will eventually replace central banks. pic.twitter.com/8RM4JOtz6O — Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) November 6, 2025 Ripple’s Rise and the XRP Community’s Response Over the years, Ripple’s influence within the financial sector has expanded significantly. Once seen as an outsider, the company now collaborates with prime brokers, ETF issuers, investment banks, and major financial institutions. Brad Garlinghouse emphasized that the same industry that once kept Ripple at arm’s length now works alongside it to advance digital finance and blockchain integration. Crypto and blockchain technologies, which were once considered “fringe,” have become central to modern financial systems. Garlinghouse noted that they now form part of society’s financial infrastructure, supporting greater inclusion and cross-border efficiency. In the X post, Black Swan Capitalist described Ripple as having “cornered the market with the full backing of regulators, financial institutions, and private banks.” The post also suggested that Ripple is on its path to becoming a bank of its own, with XRP at its core—fueling speculation among supporters that it could eventually rival traditional central banks. Garlinghouse’s remarks not only revisited Ripple’s early challenges but also symbolized its transformation into a driving force in global finance. The XRP community celebrated his comments as a testament to how rejection can turn into momentum, and how innovation, once sidelined, can reshape the future of the financial world. Also Read: VeChain (VET) Flashes Rare Buy Signals as Analysts Predict Major Price Reversal The post Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts appeared first on 36Crypto.
