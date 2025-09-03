Ripple and payment infrastructure company Thunes have signed a strategic partnership that will usher in a new era in cross-border payments.
Thunes’ payment network will be integrated with Ripple’s blockchain-based payment solutions, allowing Ripple’s corporate clients to more easily withdraw funds in new currencies and countries.
Chloe Mayenobe, President and COO of Thunes, highlighted the importance of collaboration, saying:
Fiona Murray, General Manager of Ripple Asia Pacific, added:
Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/ripple-xrp-announces-major-partnership-in-the-payment-sector/