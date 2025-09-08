Ripple (XRP) Delivered 100x Gains, Could Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Be the Next Breakout Token Under $1?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 00:22
Ripple (XRP) can be regarded as one of the most popular breakout stories in crypto. Before its dramatic rallies, holdings of XRP by early investors had multiplied by well over 100 times, turning modest investments into massive fortunes. Although XRP continues to remain among the largest market participants in the digital asset market today, its massive market capitalization renders such phenomenal growth nearly impossible.

Because of this fact, investors are seeking the next utility-based, fairly inexpensive initiative that can replicate the original gains of XRP. One competitor that has already been attracting attention is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a decentralized lending protocol that started its presale in early 2025 and already shows impressive traction. The question many people are asking is; is MUTM the next token to drop below $1?

XRP’s Growth Story

To see why investors are now considering newer tokens such as MUTM, it is useful to discuss the history of XRP. The introduction of the XRP allowed Ripple Labs to place itself between blockchain technology and traditional finance, allowing cross-border transactions to be completed in seconds at very low costs. During the peak of the bull run in 2017, XRP shot up to over $3 and provided founders with unbelievable rewards.

Once again in 2020-2021, XRP became especially sharp, even in the face of regulatory obstacles, which is a reminder that projects that are clearly useful do not die in a crisis and emerge in new cycles. Early entrants to its waves enjoyed massive returns that established XRP as one of the only tokens to provide 100x returns.

However, we can jump to 2025, and because of its sheer size, XRP has no upside. Its market value is tens of billions, so multiples in the triple digits are likely quite exaggerated. Although XRP continues to be a powerful and well-established token, the market is moving towards newer entrants that have smaller valuations and greater opportunities to grow exponentially.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

We now come to Mutuum Finance. The project quietly launched presale at a starting price of only $0.01 per token at the start of 2025. It took only a few months to spread the word about the presale, and whales and individual investors fell into the trap of this relatively cheap and relatively practical design.

MUTM is listed in Phase 6 at 0.035 with the official launch price being 0.06. Over 16,100 holders have already become part of the community and the project has already raised more than $15.4 million in that short span of time. This type of traction during the presale phase is uncommon, and it is a positive sign that there is more than hype to Mutuum Finance.

There are several reasons investors have been accumulating MUTM before launch. The first is its tokenomics design, which incentivizes those who enter early by stepping up the price at every stage by a fixed percentage of about 15-20%. Phase 1 participants who began with a value of $0.01 are thus already making approximately 300% profits. Even those who invested in Phase 6 at $0.035 can make nearly 100% before the launch at $0.06.

In second place, there is the roadmap which is useful at the very start. The token listing will be accompanied by the launch of Mutuum Finance, which will enable its users to lend and borrow funds on day one, unlike other projects in the presale, which do not launch their products. Such immediate functionality fosters trust, and offers concrete evidence that the project is not theoretical, but is being implemented.

Lastly, Mutuum Finance has increased investor confidence through a CertiK audit, which rated the company at 95/100, and its bug bounty program of $50,000 to add additional security to its smart contracts. All these elements form a base of credibility that is mostly lacking in initial projects.

What differentiates Mutuum Finance.

Essentially, Mutuum Finance is a decentralized lending protocol, which was developed to improve the past designs like Compound and Aave. It is most significant because it created two lending markets:

Users can deposit assets like USDT, BTC, or BNB in P2C pools and receive mtTokens. The tokens provide multiple layers of income as they acquire interest automatically and can be staked to receive additional MUTM rewards.

Peer to peer (P2P) lending is the process of lenders and borrowers communicating. Borrowers are able to pick between stable borrow rates, which might guarantee predictable expenses, or variable borrow rates, which might increase and fall, contingent upon liquidity. Due to its flexibility, Mutuum Finance is able to serve both risk-averse and conservative participants.

To this architecture is the buy-and-distribute model, in which a fraction of the protocol fees are spent on buying MUTM in the open market and re-selling it to the community. This connects token demand to platform action and creates stable purchasing action.

Moreover, Mutuum Finance is building a mint and burn system on an overcollateralized stablecoin. Stablecoins play a vital role in the liquidity of DeFi, and the integration of one into the platform will act as a potent adoption and utilization force.

Where It’s Headed Next

With a view to the future, the roadmap of Mutuum Finance will see it grow both in the short term and long term. To reduce the expenses and increase the scalability Layer-2 integration will be established which will ensure the platform will be able to handle significant volumes of transactions without imposing fees on smaller users.

There is a definite upward trend in prices as viewed by analysts:

  • MUTM will nearly triple its stage when it launches at a price of $0.06.
  • Over the short term, it is estimated that it will increase to approximately $0.25 – 0.35 with adoption.
  • In the long-term, MUTM is expected to grow to $1.25 to $2.00 in 2026 due to integration of stablecoins, adoption of dual lending, and Layer-2 scaling.

To give it context, an initial investment of $1,250 at the current price of $0.035 would purchase approximately 35,700 MUTM tokens. That would be about $2,150 at the official selling price of $0.06. Assuming the price of the token increases to about $0.35 in the first growth wave, its value would be nearly $12,500. That investment could be more than $62,000 in the long run when MUTM achieves its long-term target of $1.75.

From XRP’s Legacy to MUTM’s Future

The story of crypto’s biggest winners has always been tied to utility, adoption, and timing. Because it addressed a genuine issue and expanded before the market took notice, Ripple (XRP) gave early investors 100x returns. XRP is still strong today, but its upside is constrained by its size.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presents a novel narrative that blends early-stage affordability, genuine DeFi utility, and an adoption-oriented roadmap. It has the resources to draw in investors and meet long-term demand thanks to its dual lending markets, evolving stablecoin, audited security, and beta platform that launches at listing.

The argument that MUTM could define the future while XRP defined the past is getting harder to ignore for those looking for the next breakout token under $1.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/ripple-xrp-delivered-100x-gains-could-mutuum-finance-mutm-be-the-next-breakout-token-under-1/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
