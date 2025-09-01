Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: $6 Target in Sight as Bulls Awaken, But Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Might Lead the Next Surge

Ripple’s XRP has been gaining momentum again, and traders are watching closely as the token hovers above $3.50. Analysts believe a push toward $6 could be on the table, thanks to a breakout from a long consolidation phase. While that target is catching attention, another project is making waves. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is in the middle of a presale that is already raising millions, and with its own ecosystem being built, it could be setting up for an 11,256% move to $0.2363.

XRP (XRP) Price Target Near $6

XRP has been a familiar name in the crypto market for years, but the price action has recently felt different. The coin has been consolidating for what seemed like forever, stuck in a zone that kept bulls waiting. That changed recently as XRP broke out of a descending triangle pattern, pushing above the $3.43 mark, its strongest zone since early 2018. Analysts like Ali Martinez have pointed to technical setups like the retest of $2.91 support zone as signs that the coin could move toward $6. These targets are speculative, but structural changes, regulatory clarity, and steady institutional interest support the growing optimism. At the time of writing, XRP trades around $3.03. Resistance remains in the $3.50 to $3.60 range, but sentiment is shifting. The possibility of a clean breakout gives investors reason to believe that XRP might finally be ready to reclaim a spot among the strongest movers.

image 4 66

XRP price chart showing a retest at $2.91 support zone | Source: Tradingview

The Rise of Little Pepe (LILPEPE)

While XRP’s recovery is exciting, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) shows signs of being the fresher opportunity. The presale is currently in stage 12 with tokens priced at $0.0021. According to the official Little Pepe site, the presale has raised over $22.8 million of its $25.4 million target. More than 14.4 billion tokens have already been sold, and stage 12 is 92% filled at the time of writing. Early investors who bought at stage 1 have already seen gains of 110%. For those entering stage 12, there is still a 42% upside before the token lists at $0.0030. That is not speculation pulled from thin air, as the presale has already moved from $0.0020 to $0.0021, locking in a 10% increase in just one stage.

image 4 65

What Sets LILPEPE Apart

Unlike meme tokens that rely only on hype, Little Pepe is building a next-generation Layer 2 blockchain that delivers ultra-fast and low-fee transactions. The project has been audited by Certik, scoring over 81 in security, and it is already listed on CoinMarketCap. These steps give it credibility that many other meme tokens lacked in their early days. Community energy is another factor. Little Pepe is running a 777k giveaway where 10 winners can receive $77,000 worth of tokens each. The buzz has been undeniable. In fact, LILPEPE recently hit a search volume peak of 100 on ChatGPT 5 memecoin trend reports between June and August, topping Dogecoin, PEPE, and SHIB. That kind of attention is rare for a presale token and suggests people are actively looking at it as the next big meme coin to own.

image 4 67

Conclusion

Ripple’s XRP looks poised for a run with the $6 target in sight. The recent breakout over $3.50 has given bulls something to cheer for, and the possibility of further upside is very real. At the same time, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is proving it might be the coin that leads the next surge. With presale gains already rewarding early investors by 110% and stage 12 still offering a 42% potential upside, the window for entry is closing fast. Its search trend dominance, Certik audit, CoinMarketCap listing, and the 777k giveaway all point to a project that combines fun with strong foundations. For those watching the market closely, the choice seems clear. XRP may push toward $6, but Little Pepe could deliver an 11,256% breakout to $0.2363. The presale is still live; this could be the best time to explore it before it launches on major exchanges.

