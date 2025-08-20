Ripple (XRP), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Stand Out This Week

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 21:20
RealLink
REAL$0.05168+2.27%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001238+0.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09931-0.77%
Capverse
CAP$0.06572+3.10%
Triathon
GROW$0.0105+1.94%
XRP
XRP$2.9104-1.24%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000594-1.16%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001043-0.09%

SPONSORED POST*

As the cryptocurrency market keeps changing, 2025 will be a critical year for big players and new stars in the field. Ripple (XRP), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and the latest meme coin contender, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), are all getting a lot of attention this week as suitable investments for the following year. These three cryptocurrencies are great choices if you want to hold onto your coins for a long time or if you want a meme coin with a lot of growth potential. All of them are characterized by a special blend of stability, neighborhood amenities, and the possibility of receiving enormous revenues. Why are these coins so special, and why should you even peer at them in 2025?

  1. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin with Real Utility and Explosive Growth Potential

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is one of the most interesting new meme coins on the market, and serious investors are already starting to pay attention to it. LILPEPE is different from many meme coins because it has real value. LILPEPE is built on a Layer-2 blockchain that works with Ethereum. It has faster transactions, lower fees, and can grow, making it a valuable asset in the decentralised finance (DeFi). LILPEPE is a very cheap investment, costing only $0.0020 during its presale. It has a lot of room to grow. The coin’s market cap is still small, so there is much room to grow as more investors see its potential. Analysts think that LILPEPE could increase by an incredible 12,000% by 2025. This makes it one of the best meme coin investments for people wanting to join the next big crypto wave. The presale for LILPEPE has already brought in more than $19.3 million, which shows that investors are very interested. This year, LILPEPE will likely be one of the best meme coins because it has been audited by Certik, adding an extra layer of security and trust.

  1. Ripple (XRP): A Strong Contender for Cross-Border Payments

Ripple (XRP) had its ups and downs, primarily caused by the legal struggle it has been going through with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Nevertheless, despite these problems, Ripple has maintained itself and taken one of the leading positions among cryptocurrencies worldwide. Ripple’s primary purpose is to change how people pay for things across borders by making it faster and cheaper than traditional banking systems. XRP still has much room to grow in 2025. It costs about $3.25. It’s a good sign for Ripple’s future growth that more and more banks and payment processors are using its technology. Moreover, if Ripple succeeds in the legal dispute with the SEC, the upward price adjustments can substantially grow. Most analysts believe that XRP may be valued at 5 dollars or higher at the close of 2025, and therefore, investing in XRP on a long-term basis will enable individuals to increase their wealth. Ripple is one to watch this week and in the future because it has a clear use case in cross-border payments, and demand is growing.

  1. Shiba Inu (SHIB): The Meme Coin That Everyone Likes

For years, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been a major player in the meme coin space, but it is still growing and changing. What began as a fun, dog-themed token has grown into a full-fledged ecosystem, complete with its decentralised exchange called ShibaSwap and plans for its metaverse. Shiba Inu has gotten much attention because of its loyal community, viral success, and support from well-known investors. Although there are many SHIB coins, this price of 0.00001360 implies it has much potential to grow till 2025. Thinkers believe that the cost of SHIB may rise as the SHIB ecosystem matures and more individuals employ the token in decentralised finance (DeFi) and various blockchain-related applications. If Shiba Inu continues to expand its ecosystem, SHIB will be ready for another massive rally. SHIB is still a good choice for investors who want to take advantage of meme coin trends, especially since its use case is growing.

In 2025, Watch LILPEPE, Shiba Inu, And Ripple.

Bitcoin and Ethereum are still popular cryptocurrencies, but LILPEPE, Shiba Inu, and Ripple are becoming the best ones for the next bull run. These three coins are poised for growth in 2025 because they are cheap to buy, useful in the real world, and have strong market momentum. LILPEPE is the token you should be looking at if you want a meme coin that works or a tried-and-true crypto with much community support. It is well-positioned for success. Get your tokens now at littlepepe.com and be a part of the future of cryptocurrency. Don’t miss out on the next big chance!

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/08/20/best-crypto-buy-now-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Little Pepe Raises $22.1M for EVM Layer-2 as Frog-Themed Memecoins Hold a $5.6B Niche

Little Pepe Raises $22.1M for EVM Layer-2 as Frog-Themed Memecoins Hold a $5.6B Niche

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) has launched a Layer-2 solution on the Ethereum virtual machine and is ready to welcome a new generation of frog meme coins. Low-cost, lightning-fast transactions on Little Pepe solve Ethereum’s well-known congestion and gas issues. And as the heir apparent to Pepe’s market dominance, Little Pepe could welcome an ever-expanding world of meme coins. It all comes at a time when the meme coin market is on the rise, and frog-related tokens have built their own niche worth $5.65B. $LILPEPE Presale Becomes Top Meme Coin to Buy Now LILPEPE’s presale closed its Stage 10 early as investors poured into the project, raising the total from the presale to well over $22M. The $LILPEPE project touts zero trading taxes, anti-bot protections, and a $777K giveaway. It arrives just as $PEPE, $BRETT, and other frog coins sustain sizable market share. Pepe ($PEPE) is among the most liquid meme coins, with a multibillion-dollar capitalization and frequent bursts of volume; it’s down over a quarter in August. Brett (Based) ($BRETT) broke out in 2024, a major player on Coinbase’s Base chain. It reached its all-time high of $0.23 at the beginning of December 2024. $BRETT is still a flagship for Base meme coins. Turbo ($TURBO) holds a $280M market cap, significant even for a meme coin, with a persistent presence in the frog subset. A Frog Sector with Real Weight Frog-themed meme coins remain a significant slice of the market: the category shows an aggregate market cap of roughly $5.65B. Within that cohort, $PEPE holds about $4.36B in value, while $BRETT (Base) trades near $0.05 with a market cap around $490M. One top-50 token and several mid-rank ones before the sector gives way to small-cap coins at the bottom of the list. Still, the overall market cap of the sector is impressive enough. And performance for many of the individual tokens, while down recently, has nevertheless surged in 2025. That follows broader market trends – Interest in even the best meme coins has ebbed and flowed throughout 2025 with periodic rotations into the segment and sentiment-driven spikes. It’s a market niche ripe for a contender to challenge $PEPE for his crown. Enter Little Pepe ($LILPEPE), a token offering more than Pepe ever could. What Little Pepe Is Building Unlike most meme tokens that launch on existing chains and absorb gas costs, Little Pepe is rolling out an EVM-compatible Layer-2. Little Pepe chain boasts zero buy/sell taxes on the $LILPEPE token. The project’s whitepaper outlines a 100B total supply with 26.5% allocated to presale, 30% to chain reserves, 13.5% to staking & rewards, and 10% each to liquidity, DEX allocation, and marketing. Ultra-fast, secure, and cheap – Little Pepe is the perfect chain for building a meme coin empire. The project even features anti-sniper (anti-bot) protections and a native launchpad intended to give new tokens a fairer start. Liquidity gets locked when tokens launch, preventing a common scam where devs snag all the tokens overnight. A CertiK smart-contract audit and a preliminary CoinMarketCap page help advance the sale. There’s also the significant $777K giveaway. The terms are simple – a minimum $100 presale entry plus social tasks – and winners are announced on the project site. 10 lucky winners from the community will each receive $77K in $LILPEPE. The Little Pepe Pitch Little Pepe’s pitch is that infrastructure (an L2), not just a likable mascot, can help the token compete when meme coin volumes surge. Lower fees, tax-free trading, and anti-bot rails may appeal to retail traders who were priced out by gas or burned by launch snipers in prior cycles. $LILPEPE has room to grow, big shoes to fill, and the ambition to do it. Do your own research; though, this isn’t financial advice.
NEAR
NEAR$2.485+0.04%
Threshold
T$0.01603-0.37%
Turbo
TURBO$0.004123-0.84%
Share
NewsBTC2025/08/20 21:25
Share
Why Investing $10 a Month in Bitcoin Until 2030 Could Change Everything

Why Investing $10 a Month in Bitcoin Until 2030 Could Change Everything

The Power of Small, Steady InvestmentsContinue reading on Coinmonks »
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00222848+0.43%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000266-8.84%
Share
Medium2025/08/20 21:21
Share
Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Recently, a financial technology company called Antalpha submitted a prospectus to Nasdaq, planning to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) under the code "ANTA". Antalpha is a financial solution provider in the field of Bitcoin mining. However, the close connection with the mining giant Bitmain and the intricate relationship with Bitmain co-founder Zhan Ketuan disclosed in its prospectus make this IPO full of meanings worthy of further investigation.
SQUID MEME
GAME$23.5585-5.32%
Movement
MOVE$0.1276-1.77%
Tranchess
CHESS$0.07171+0.71%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 15:28
Share

Trending News

More

Little Pepe Raises $22.1M for EVM Layer-2 as Frog-Themed Memecoins Hold a $5.6B Niche

Why Investing $10 a Month in Bitcoin Until 2030 Could Change Everything

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

How does war affect Bitcoin? A deep analysis of the five-year price trajectory

StormX has filed for voluntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection