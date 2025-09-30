ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
Little Pepe (LILPEPE). It aims not only to ride the meme coin wave but to smash expectations and deliver similar or greater growth in less than half the time XRP needed.Little Pepe (LILPEPE). It aims not only to ride the meme coin wave but to smash expectations and deliver similar or greater growth in less than half the time XRP needed.

Ripple (XRP) Took 10 Years to Deliver 50,000% Growth, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Aims to Do It in Less Than Half the Time

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/30 16:57
XRP
XRP$2.2562-0.02%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000548-3.69%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006358-3.56%
holoride
RIDE$0.000856--%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001419+2.01%

SPONSORED POST*

Ripple’s XRP has always stood as a benchmark for what long-term crypto success looks like. Its early investors who bought in when XRP was trading for fractions of a cent and held through years of volatility have already seen growth measured in the tens of thousands of percent. In contrast, a new contender has emerged: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). It aims not only to ride the meme coin wave but to smash expectations and deliver similar or greater growth in less than half the time XRP needed.

Ripple’s (XRP) Long Ascent

XRP is one of the most emblematic cryptos for long-term return. From a penny price in 2017, Ripple had to navigate regulatory and legal battles, meaning growth was seldom linear.  Having overcome the hurdles, XRP today trades in the $2.90–$3.50 range, depending on market conditions. That means many early holders have seen compound gains far exceeding 50,000%. However, it took roughly five years to reach that peak, and more than ten years to stabilize as a widely recognized leader in payments, settlements, and global remittance networks.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Ambitious Fast-Climber

Little Pepe is now live in presale stage 13, with a token price of $0.0022. The presale has raised over $26 million from the sales of $16 billion tokens so far, signalling a strong upstart. The features peculiar to Little Pepe include zero trading tax, anti-sniper-bot protections, ecosystem infrastructure, including a Layer-2 blockchain dedicated to meme coins, staking rewards, and a launchpad for meme coin projects.

Growth Potential Compared

XRP’s growth from $0.0059 to its highs around $3.84 represents a return of more than 60,000x (which is 6,000,000%) over a span of about five years to reach the peak, then more years to mature. Even as of today, holding XRP since 2013 would represent a tens of thousands of percent gain.  Little Pepe is currently priced at $0.0022 in stage 13, with presale raising momentum strong and listing price projected higher (around $0.003). If LILPEPE reaches $0.50 or even $1 in a future bull run, that would correspond to growth in the hundreds to thousands of times range. That kind of growth could match or exceed part of what XRP achieved—but over a much shorter time frame, likely less than half the decade XRP needed.

Why LILPEPE might Outpace XRP

Little Pepe is leveraging every aspect of its architecture to try to deliver faster, larger returns. The presale stages are building momentum, raising tens of millions, increasing the token price stage by stage, creating scarcity and anticipation.  The Layer-2 framework is designed to offer ultra-low fees, faster transactions, bot protection, and more fair presale-to-exchange transitions. Zero transaction tax and staking rewards help attract long-term holders while reducing friction in trading. Community incentives, like giveaways and strong marketing, amplify awareness and potential demand. All of these are elements that XRP had to build over time, with many years of adoption, regulatory battles, and market cycles before hitting its peak. Little Pepe hopes to compress many of those steps into months rather than years.

Can LILPEPE Match XRP’s 50,000% Growth—In Less Than Five Years?

If Little Pepe climbs from $0.0022 to $1.10, that’s about a 50,000% increase. That is precisely the kind of growth XRP delivered (or approached) from early fractions of a cent to multi-dollar highs. What differs is the timescale. XRP needed approximately five years to reach its all-time high for many holders, plus more years to consolidate.  LILPEPE is attempting to replicate or even surpass that milestone in perhaps 2 to 3 years or less, riding the meme coin supercycle that is already showing signs of accelerating.

The Final Take

XRP’s story demonstrates what is possible in crypto when utility, adoption, regulatory clarity, and early entry align. Little Pepe is betting that the current market conditions—the rise of meme culture, Layer-2 scaling, presale mechanics, low fee design, intense community momentum—can bring a far more rapid version of that success. If LILPEPE delivers on its infrastructure, listings, and roadmap, it could deliver 50,000% growth in a dramatically shorter time. That is a bold promise. But in a market known for rewarding audacious visions, Little Pepe may just be the fastest horse in the race this time.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

 *This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Ripple CEO says SWIFT’s rejection fueled company’s unstoppable global rise. XRP Army celebrates Garlinghouse’s bold remarks on Ripple’s transformation journey. From exclusion to dominance, Ripple reshapes finance with blockchain innovation. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has reignited discussions across the crypto community after revisiting the company’s early struggles with SWIFT. His remarks, made during a recent speech shared by Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) on X, sparked a wave of reactions from the XRP Army, who view Ripple’s journey as proof of long-term resilience and growing dominance in global finance. According to Garlinghouse, Ripple was once denied space at the prestigious Sibos conference in Toronto, an event hosted by SWIFT that brings together the world’s largest banks and financial institutions. Instead of stepping back, Ripple organized its own event nearby, transforming a warehouse into a stage that featured notable figures, including former U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke. Garlinghouse revealed that SWIFT’s refusal became the very spark that pushed Ripple to establish its independent identity. “We couldn’t get a booth at Sibos, so we created our own event down the street,” he said, adding, “SWIFT created more of a monster by pushing us out.” His statement quickly drew attention from XRP supporters who praised Ripple’s determination and evolution from a dismissed startup into a global player. Also Read: Franklin Templeton Launches Hong Kong’s First Tokenized Money-Market Fund Under New Fintech Strategy Incredible speech @BGarlinghouse It’s true, @Ripple has cornered the market with the full backing of regulators, financial institutions, and private banks. Ripple is on its way to becoming a bank of its own, with $XRP at its core, one that will eventually replace central banks. pic.twitter.com/8RM4JOtz6O — Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) November 6, 2025 Ripple’s Rise and the XRP Community’s Response Over the years, Ripple’s influence within the financial sector has expanded significantly. Once seen as an outsider, the company now collaborates with prime brokers, ETF issuers, investment banks, and major financial institutions. Brad Garlinghouse emphasized that the same industry that once kept Ripple at arm’s length now works alongside it to advance digital finance and blockchain integration. Crypto and blockchain technologies, which were once considered “fringe,” have become central to modern financial systems. Garlinghouse noted that they now form part of society’s financial infrastructure, supporting greater inclusion and cross-border efficiency. In the X post, Black Swan Capitalist described Ripple as having “cornered the market with the full backing of regulators, financial institutions, and private banks.” The post also suggested that Ripple is on its path to becoming a bank of its own, with XRP at its core—fueling speculation among supporters that it could eventually rival traditional central banks. Garlinghouse’s remarks not only revisited Ripple’s early challenges but also symbolized its transformation into a driving force in global finance. The XRP community celebrated his comments as a testament to how rejection can turn into momentum, and how innovation, once sidelined, can reshape the future of the financial world. Also Read: VeChain (VET) Flashes Rare Buy Signals as Analysts Predict Major Price Reversal The post Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts appeared first on 36Crypto.
XRP
XRP$2.2586-0.19%
ARMY
ARMY$0.01097+8.82%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.008018-0.92%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:59
Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

The penalty relates to Coinbase Europe breaching its anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing transaction monitoring obligations between 2021 and 2025.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07786-17.37%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 21:10
Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework

Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework

Coinbase Payments has joined the Open Intents Framework as a core contributor, working alongside Ethereum Foundation and other major players. The initiative aims to simplify complex multi-chain interactions through automated solver technology. The post Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Core DAO
CORE$0.1945-1.56%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04397-2.11%
Major
MAJOR$0.09602+0.82%
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/18 02:43

Trending News

More

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework

A UN agency will launch a blockchain education and consulting project for governments worldwide.

YZi Labs announces investment in digital heritage platform Funes

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,152.76
$102,152.76$102,152.76

-1.51%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,337.76
$3,337.76$3,337.76

-1.78%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2562
$2.2562$2.2562

-0.88%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$157.51
$157.51$157.51

-1.87%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0360
$1.0360$1.0360

-4.53%