Ripple (XRP) Took 10 Years to Deliver 50,000% Growth, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Aims to Do It in Less Than Half the Time

Ripple’s XRP has always stood as a benchmark for what long-term crypto success looks like. Its early investors who bought in when XRP was trading for fractions of a cent and held through years of volatility have already seen growth measured in the tens of thousands of percent. In contrast, a new contender has emerged: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). It aims not only to ride the meme coin wave but to smash expectations and deliver similar or greater growth in less than half the time XRP needed.

Ripple’s (XRP) Long Ascent

XRP is one of the most emblematic cryptos for long-term return. From a penny price in 2017, Ripple had to navigate regulatory and legal battles, meaning growth was seldom linear. Having overcome the hurdles, XRP today trades in the $2.90–$3.50 range, depending on market conditions. That means many early holders have seen compound gains far exceeding 50,000%. However, it took roughly five years to reach that peak, and more than ten years to stabilize as a widely recognized leader in payments, settlements, and global remittance networks.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Ambitious Fast-Climber

Little Pepe is now live in presale stage 13, with a token price of $0.0022. The presale has raised over $26 million from the sales of $16 billion tokens so far, signalling a strong upstart. The features peculiar to Little Pepe include zero trading tax, anti-sniper-bot protections, ecosystem infrastructure, including a Layer-2 blockchain dedicated to meme coins, staking rewards, and a launchpad for meme coin projects.

Growth Potential Compared

XRP’s growth from $0.0059 to its highs around $3.84 represents a return of more than 60,000x (which is 6,000,000%) over a span of about five years to reach the peak, then more years to mature. Even as of today, holding XRP since 2013 would represent a tens of thousands of percent gain. Little Pepe is currently priced at $0.0022 in stage 13, with presale raising momentum strong and listing price projected higher (around $0.003). If LILPEPE reaches $0.50 or even $1 in a future bull run, that would correspond to growth in the hundreds to thousands of times range. That kind of growth could match or exceed part of what XRP achieved—but over a much shorter time frame, likely less than half the decade XRP needed.

Why LILPEPE might Outpace XRP

Little Pepe is leveraging every aspect of its architecture to try to deliver faster, larger returns. The presale stages are building momentum, raising tens of millions, increasing the token price stage by stage, creating scarcity and anticipation. The Layer-2 framework is designed to offer ultra-low fees, faster transactions, bot protection, and more fair presale-to-exchange transitions. Zero transaction tax and staking rewards help attract long-term holders while reducing friction in trading. Community incentives, like giveaways and strong marketing, amplify awareness and potential demand. All of these are elements that XRP had to build over time, with many years of adoption, regulatory battles, and market cycles before hitting its peak. Little Pepe hopes to compress many of those steps into months rather than years.

Can LILPEPE Match XRP’s 50,000% Growth—In Less Than Five Years?

If Little Pepe climbs from $0.0022 to $1.10, that’s about a 50,000% increase. That is precisely the kind of growth XRP delivered (or approached) from early fractions of a cent to multi-dollar highs. What differs is the timescale. XRP needed approximately five years to reach its all-time high for many holders, plus more years to consolidate. LILPEPE is attempting to replicate or even surpass that milestone in perhaps 2 to 3 years or less, riding the meme coin supercycle that is already showing signs of accelerating.

The Final Take

XRP’s story demonstrates what is possible in crypto when utility, adoption, regulatory clarity, and early entry align. Little Pepe is betting that the current market conditions—the rise of meme culture, Layer-2 scaling, presale mechanics, low fee design, intense community momentum—can bring a far more rapid version of that success. If LILPEPE delivers on its infrastructure, listings, and roadmap, it could deliver 50,000% growth in a dramatically shorter time. That is a bold promise. But in a market known for rewarding audacious visions, Little Pepe may just be the fastest horse in the race this time.

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.