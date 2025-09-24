Ripple’s Dual Push: RLUSD Stablecoin and ETFs to Drive XRP Volume

Ripple is executing a strategic pivot that could redefine the role of Ripple (XRP) in global finance.

Alexis Sirkia, Captain of the Yellow Network, believes the launch of Ripple USD (RLUSD) and the first U.S.-based XRP ETFs could reignite transaction volume on XRPL.

RLUSD-XRP Synergy Fuels Liquidity and Adoption

Sharing his views with CryptoPotato, Sirkia outlined the changing digital asset landscape, focusing on integration and the institutional adoption of XRP. He believes RLUSD is not a competitor to XRP, but rather a liquidity amplifier: “This is not a zero-sum dynamic where RLUSD sidelines XRP, but about developing synergy,” said the executive.

The stablecoin’s integration into U.S. banking infrastructure positions it as a compliant settlement layer for institutions, which he said could enhance liquidity and adoption on the XRPL. He explained that this is because it creates a feedback loop where increased RLUSD activity drives greater demand for XRP as a bridge currency.

For instance, RLUSD has already been deployed in African markets via Chipper Cash and Yellow Card, and is being used for real-time swaps with tokenized money market funds.

The debut of the first U.S. XRP ETFs, including the REX-Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) and ProShares Ultra XRP ETF, has been a turning point in XRP’s institutional accessibility. Sirkia describes these launches as more than investment vehicles: “it’s a strong signal of growing regulatory acceptance, opening a clearer pathway for XRP, an asset long focused on cross-border utility and compliance.”

Is XRP About to Rebound?

XRP has experienced a notable decline in on-chain activity throughout September, with daily payments on the XRPL falling more than 75% to 223,000. Active addresses also plunged from 581,000 in June to just 31,000 by end of the month. The decline has been compounded by whale sell-offs, and a slip below the $3.00 mark.

However, Sirkia said that the recent developments should be viewed as part of a wider altcoin market dip instead of a weakness in the XRPL itself. He explained that with institutional adoption through ETFs and the integration of RLUSD picking up, transaction volumes are likely to rebound quickly, reinforcing the cryptocurrency’s role as a bridge between traditional finance and DeFi.

According to him, the real measure of any digital asset’s longevity doesn’t lie in its market cap, but in its ability to deliver seamless, scalable, and interconnected liquidity across financial ecosystems.

Yellow Network is a new, unique layer-three protocol and SDK, backed by Ripple Co-Founder Chris Larsen, that is about to undertake its TGE. It provides the core infrastructure and developer tools to power a new generation of high-performance decentralized finance applications.

