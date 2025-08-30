Ripple’s RLUSD Gains Traction as China Eyes Stablecoin Revolution

TLDR

China’s National Petroleum Corporation is exploring stablecoins for cross-border payments through its state-backed enterprises.

PetroChina is monitoring Hong Kong’s stablecoin regulatory framework for potential use in international settlements.

A stablecoin exchange system in Shenzhen has processed over 100,000 transactions daily, facilitating Hong Kong dollar and digital yuan swaps.

China is considering the introduction of yuan-backed stablecoins to expand the international use of its currency.

Ripple’s RLUSD has gained significant traction in Singapore, supported by Tazapay’s recent funding round.

China’s National Petroleum Corporation (NPC) has announced its plan to explore stablecoin as a means for cross-border payments. This move aligns with Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin, which is gaining momentum in Singapore. The initiative could reshape international transactions, with PetroChina at the forefront of the exploration.

PetroChina Eyes Stablecoin for Cross-Border Payments

PetroChina confirmed it is studying the potential of using stablecoins for international payments. The company’s Chief Financial Officer revealed this information at a recent semi-annual results conference. The company is particularly focused on Hong Kong’s new stablecoin regulatory framework.

Hong Kong’s licensing framework offers a regulatory model that could ease international transactions. PetroChina aims to identify how this model can improve its cross-border settlement process. This move signals a significant shift as a major state-owned energy giant enters the financial innovation space.

Additionally, PetroChina is observing the results of stablecoin projects already in action. A stablecoin exchange system in Shenzhen, developed by Xiongdi Technology, is facilitating Hong Kong dollar and digital yuan swaps. These efforts help reduce exchange rate losses, handling more than 100,000 transactions daily.

China is also considering the launch of yuan-backed stablecoins to enhance the international use of its currency. If approved, this would mark the first time China allows the issuance of such assets. However, some policy experts, including former PBOC Governor Zhou Xiaochuan, have expressed concerns over the potential risks of stablecoins.

Ripple’s RLUSD Expands in Singapore Market

Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin has made significant strides in Singapore, where it is gaining increasing adoption. The fintech company Tazapay recently closed its Series B funding round, with Ripple among the investors. The firm’s annual payment volume has exceeded $10 billion, showing a 300% year-over-year growth.

Tazapay provides a platform for both virtual bank accounts and stablecoin transactions, making it a strategic player for RLUSD’s growth. The firm plans to apply for its own Digital Payment Token license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore. This move strengthens Singapore’s position as a hub for stablecoin adoption.

RLUSD has also officially launched in Japan, in collaboration with Ripple’s partner, SBI Holdings. The launch in Japan extends RLUSD’s reach in Asia, adding momentum to its growth. As RLUSD continues to expand, it is close to breaking into the top 100 crypto assets by market capitalization.

The increasing adoption of RLUSD and other stablecoins is reshaping the financial landscape in Asia. Hong Kong’s regulatory framework could play a critical role in enabling more streamlined cross-border payments. As stablecoin projects like RLUSD gain ground, the future of international transactions looks increasingly digital and decentralized.

