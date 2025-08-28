Ripple’s RLUSD Joins Aave Horizon, Powering Real-World Assets in DeFi Shift

Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin powers Aave Horizon’s tokenized lending market.

Chainlink ensures accurate valuations for Horizon’s real-world asset collateral.

Institutions earn yield using RLUSD while accessing compliant DeFi borrowing.

Ripple has strengthened its DeFi presence with the integration of its RLUSD stablecoin into Aave Labs’ Horizon market. The development makes RLUSD an essential asset in a framework created to combine tokenized real-world assets with decentralized lending. Ripple reports that inclusion is a long-term goal of integrating institutional-grade products into open finance.

Also Read: Ethereum Supply Shock: Institutions Quietly Amass 8% as Price Nears $4,600

Horizon’s Borrowing Framework

Aave Labs recently launched Horizon, describing it as an institutional-grade platform operating on a permissioned version of Aave V3. It permits collateralized loan obligations and tokenized assets like US Treasuries to serve as collateral for borrowing stablecoins. The structure is compliance-enforceable at the token level, and the stablecoin markets are open and permissionless, but they prevent cross-application lock-in within DeFi.

Borrowing infrastructure available 24 hours in this model allows institutions to access the infrastructure and still meet regulatory standards. It establishes a first mover connection between old finance and blockchain-based lending models.

RLUSD’s Expanding Role

RLUSD is now positioned alongside USDC and Aave’s GHO within Horizon. Institutions that place RLUSD in liquidity pools realize yield and facilitate borrowing. The stablecoin is thus a working device that will connect tokenized securities with the decentralization of the credit markets.

Ripple has noted that RLUSD is not just a tool of valuation debate. Instead, it is an essential element of Horizon business and a force of efficient capital flow in DeFi.

Chainlink’s Infrastructure Support

Chainlink provides essential support to Horizon with its SmartData infrastructure. Chainlink Onchain NAV offers tamper-resistant valuations of tokenized assets on-chain in the system. This ensures that overcollateralized loans are supported with real-time information.

Further integration with the Chainlink Proof of Reserves and SmartAUM should also be anticipated. These will improve accountability and security for both the borrowers and the liquidity providers in Horizon.

Ripple and Aave Target Tokenized Asset Growth

Ripple’s collaboration with Aave signals a push into the trillion-dollar tokenized asset market. Horizon’s launch on Ethereum allows investors to earn yield from institutional borrowers while enabling tokenized assets to flow more efficiently across digital markets. The RLUSD is a compliant collateral solution, which strengthens its role in everyday transactions.

This equation corresponds with the similar aim of both companies, which is to connect a bridge between banks, funds, and institutions with the possibilities of DeFi. By making RLUSD a part of Horizon, Ripple is both pursuing its global goals and increasing its position at the heart of tokenized finance.

Ripple RLUSD has been a focal point of the Aave Horizon market, where assets can be lent out efficiently. Supported by Chainlink’s infrastructure, the platform delivers compliant access for institutions, showing how DeFi is transitioning into capital-ready systems.

Also Read: Philippine Senator Pushes for Blockchain-Based National Budget System

The post Ripple’s RLUSD Joins Aave Horizon, Powering Real-World Assets in DeFi Shift appeared first on 36Crypto.