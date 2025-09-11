Ripple’s RLUSD Rockets 15% in Volume, Eyes Major Milestone

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 11:58
Capverse
CAP$0.12055-1.33%
Movement
MOVE$0.1285+0.78%
CROSS
CROSS$0.25189+11.19%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01402+4.00%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017233+7.57%
Major
MAJOR$0.16227+0.91%

Ripple USD stablecoin (RLUSD) is set to hit a major milestone in the cryptocurrency space, complemented by its current uptick in volume. The stablecoin has gained traction in the last 24 hours as demand for the token soars.

Could RLUSD hit $800 million in September?

CoinMarketCap data reveals that in the last 24 hours, volume has recorded a 15.8% increase to $106.3 million. This suggests there has been increasing demand from traders in the crypto space who are either looking to make purchases or engage in online payments.

You Might Also Like

If the current momentum lingers, it could support Ripple USD stablecoin to hit its next major milestone of $800 million in market capitalization. RLUSD currently stands about $72 million away from hitting the target.

As of press time, Ripple USD stablecoin’s market cap stands at $728.32 million. With the trading-volume-to-market-cap ratio currently at 14.47%, consistency at this level could see RLUSD hit its valuation targets.

Ripple stablecoin’s growth trajectory has shown consistency since its launch in December 2024. As of early August 2025, RLUSD’s market cap flipped $600 million.

Within the space of 30 days, the asset has increased by over $100 million. If RLUSD sustains this growth pattern, it could easily surpass $800 million before the end of September.

Ripple expansion into Africa, Dubai boosts RLUSD adoption

With Ripple’s expansion into Africa and recent partnership with some local payment apps in the region, achieving the target could happen sooner.

You Might Also Like

Notably, Ripple is pushing RLUSD as a solution to residents who have had to deal with high rates of cross-order payments. RLUSD is also proving valuable to farmers in the region in terms of insurance against drought and flooding.

The payment giant’s expansionary move has also seen it secure regulatory approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority. The development means RLUSD is an available option to the more than 7,000 firms in Dubai’s International Financial Centre.

Source: https://u.today/ripples-rlusd-rockets-15-in-volume-eyes-major-milestone

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $757 million in a single day, marking three consecutive days of net inflows.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $757 million in a single day, marking three consecutive days of net inflows.

PANews reported on September 11th that according to SoSoValue data, on September 10th, Eastern Time, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $757 million, marking three consecutive days of net inflows. Among them, Fidelity ETF FBTC saw a single-day inflow of $299 million, bringing its historical total net inflow to $12.177 billion; BlackRock ETF IBIT saw a single-day inflow of $211 million, bringing its historical total net inflow to $59.147 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs has reached $147.829 billion, accounting for 6.53% of Bitcoin's total market value, with a cumulative net inflow of $55.636 billion.
LayerNet
NET$0.00009068-4.44%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00634-2.31%
Share
PANews2025/09/11 11:57
Share
Ethereum sees rare mass slashing event with 39 validators penalized

Ethereum sees rare mass slashing event with 39 validators penalized

Ethereum faced a rare mass slashing event with 39 validators penalized due to operator errors tied to the SSV Network. On Sept. 10, 39 validators were penalized, according to data from blockchain explorer Beaconcha.in. making it one of the largest…
SSV Token
SSV$9.508+3.02%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05708+1.60%
MASS
MASS$0.0008253-14.92%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/11 12:15
Share
Weekly preview | US April CPI data will be released; VanEck plans to launch new crypto-related ETFs

Weekly preview | US April CPI data will be released; VanEck plans to launch new crypto-related ETFs

In the coming week from May 12, 2025 to May 18, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
MAY
MAY$0.0431+0.88%
Share
PANews2025/05/11 21:46
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $757 million in a single day, marking three consecutive days of net inflows.

Ethereum sees rare mass slashing event with 39 validators penalized

Weekly preview | US April CPI data will be released; VanEck plans to launch new crypto-related ETFs

Consensys founder: Holding Linea tokens will have the opportunity to receive more rewards

Poll: More than 70% of Americans agree that Iran poses a threat to the US