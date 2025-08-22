Ripple’s RLUSD Stablecoin Makes Way To Japan, Mints $24 Million This Week

By: CoinGape
2025/08/22 14:35
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021489-4.11%

Leading blockchain firm Ripple announced the launch of its native RLUSD stablecoin in Japan, along with key partner SBI Holdings. The company looks to grab a larger share of the $300 billion stablecoin market, which is likely to grow into trillions, they said. Over the past week, the company has added $24 million worth of stablecoins through fresh minting.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ripple Pushes RLUSD Stablecoin Into Japanese Market

Earlier today, XRP parent company Ripple made a move by bringing its native RLUSD stablecoin into the Japanese market. The launch comes in partnership with their key ally, SBI Holdings, which announced plans to bring the stablecoin to its platform earlier this month. Speaking on the development, SBI VC Trade CEO Tomohiko Kondo said:

Ripple noted that its enterprise-grade stablecoin RLUSD is built with utmost compliance and transparency. It assures that the stablecoin is backed by high-quality reserves such as short-term U.S. government bonds, USD deposits, and other cash equivalents.

Furthermore, what sets Ripple apart from its competitors is that it allows third-party accounting, unlike its competitors like Tether’s USDT. In order to introduce greater transparency, banking giant BNY Mellon is maintaining Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin custody.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Stablecoin Active Addresses on the Rise

Over the past week, the market share of the Ripple stablecoin has surged by another $24 million. Similarly, over the past month, the company has minted $134 million in new stablecoins. Data from RWA.xyz shows that the monthly active addresses for RLUSD have surged by 17%, while the monthly transfer volume has soared by 19% to $3.5 billion.

Source: RWA.xyz

Earlier this month, the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) authorized community banks to collaborate with companies developing stablecoins. This could serve as a major boost for Ripple to push its native stablecoin in the market by bridging the gap with traditional finance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Competition in blockchain in Hong Kong heats up, with giants such as JD.com and Ant accelerating the implementation of RWA in Hong Kong

Competition in blockchain in Hong Kong heats up, with giants such as JD.com and Ant accelerating the implementation of RWA in Hong Kong

As the global asset tokenization wave sweeps across the world, Hong Kong is becoming a key testing ground for on-chain asset layout. According to PANews, many domestic companies holding physical assets have also heard the news and are seeking to put their assets on the chain for tokenized financing. The most common compliance solution is to confirm the ownership of domestic assets on the alliance chain, then set up a main body in Hong Kong to control domestic assets, and then issue tokens for financing. At present, Hong Kong's RWA industry is still crossing the river by feeling the stones.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021482-4.18%
ANTTIME
ANT$0.00012-15.01%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0002475-10.35%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 09:00
Share
Harvard Economics Professor Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Fall to $100 in 2018 Speaks Out Again – “I Was Wrong”

Harvard Economics Professor Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Fall to $100 in 2018 Speaks Out Again – “I Was Wrong”

The professor who predicted that the price of Bitcoin would drop significantly, reaching $100, spoke years later. Continue Reading: Harvard Economics Professor Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Fall to $100 in 2018 Speaks Out Again – “I Was Wrong”
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 15:28
Share
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

On May 14, the MEME market staged a striking showdown. The MEME coin named Glonk was launched on both the Pump.fun and Letsbonk.fun Launchpad platforms, and the founders of the two platforms personally came out to promote the platform. This battle for traffic not only quickly ignited the enthusiasm of the market, but also revealed the increasingly fierce competition among MEME issuance platforms.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009399-0.64%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.00285-4.26%
MAY
MAY$0.04652-2.02%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 14:00
Share

Trending News

More

Competition in blockchain in Hong Kong heats up, with giants such as JD.com and Ant accelerating the implementation of RWA in Hong Kong

Harvard Economics Professor Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Fall to $100 in 2018 Speaks Out Again – “I Was Wrong”

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Top 3 Best Altcoins to Buy — MAGACOIN FINANCE, Ethereum & AVAX Highlighted for 25x Gains

MetaMask enters the market with mUSD, with a development cycle of only a few weeks, and stablecoins enter a period of rapid expansion