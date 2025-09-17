Ripple’s RLUSD Targets Emerging Markets With Dollar Access

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/09/17 21:37
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.08524-21.30%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22703-2.62%
XRP
XRP$3.0144-0.78%
  • Ripple emphasizes that regulatory compliance, transparency, and cross-network interoperability distinguish RLUSD.
  • RLUSD is issued on both the XRP Ledger and Ethereum, enabling broad adoption across payment streams, dApps, and settlement networks.

Ripple is promoting its stablecoin, Ripple USD (RLUSD), as a bridge between the old and new financial worlds, as it is a compliance-first company with global applications for its asset. The launch of RLUSD preceded a pivotal moment wherein the Senate passed the GENIUS Act (Guaranteeing U.S. Exchange Neutrality for Interconnected and Universal Stablecoins). The stablecoin works to offer access to the U.S. Dollar (USD) without actually holding the fiat.

How Ripple’s RLUSD Benefits From the GENIUS Act

For context, the GENIUS Act has brought policy clarity pertaining to digital dollar instruments. The law has made stablecoins a deeply ingrained part of the financial discussion, and banks, fintechs, and consumer platforms have begun to consider issuing their own tokens.

According to Jack McDonald, Senior Vice President of Stablecoins at Ripple, the company drew a line between narrow, brand-specific tokens and infrastructure-grade assets. “As more stablecoins enter the market, it’s becoming clear that not all are built to the same standards,” he wrote in a company post. The position of Ripple is that mass adoption is based on regulatory compliance, transparency, and network cross-portability instead of closed-loop loyalty systems.

The company believes that the most urgent demand for stablecoins is in the areas where access to stable and credible financial infrastructure is restricted. Specifically, RLUSD is being positioned as a mechanism of connecting individuals and businesses in new markets to the U.S. dollar, as reported by CNF. Ripple mentions reducing remittance fees, faster international settlements, and avoiding inefficiencies that can often be part of the legacy banking systems among use cases.

Real-world Use Cases for Ripple Stablecoin

In contrast to branded tokens associated with in-app economies or reward programs, RLUSD can be used on an institutional level. It is granted by the New York Department of Financial Services, which is among the most stringent regulatory models of dollar-backed digital assets. The token is totally backed by dollar reserves deposited in major U.S. banking institutions and is thus equivalent to conventional dollar assets operating on blockchain rails.

Technically, RLUSD can be used on both XRP Ledger and Ethereum, the two networks selected with the purpose of maximizing interoperability and liquidity. The dual issuance model will enable businesses and developers to incorporate the stablecoin into various payment streams, decentralized applications, and cross-border settlement networks. Having cheap transactions and almost immediate settlement, Ripple is marketing RLUSD as a viable tool for the infrastructure of large-scale payments.

McDonald emphasized the fact that the introduction of a stablecoin that is credible is not a marketing gimmick, but a promise of financial trust and stability.

“Launching a stablecoin means entering the realm of compliance, liquidity provisioning, risk management, and interoperability,” he noted. McDonald also added that transparency and regulatory alignment are the keys to sustainable adoption.

Integrating RLUSD into the payments system at Ripple is an indication that the company does not intend its stablecoin to be restricted to niche applications. Rather, it is sold as part of worldwide financial plumbing, and it has addressed practical requirements in cross-border trade and dollar accessibility.

]]>
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

PANews reported on September 17th that CME Group announced plans to launch Solana ( SOL ) and XRP futures and options on October 13th , pending regulatory approval. The new products will include SOL , Micro SOL , XRP , and Micro XRP futures and options, supporting daily, monthly, and quarterly expiration dates. Since their launch, Solana and XRP futures contracts have accumulated trading volume exceeding 540,000 and 370,000 contracts, respectively. In August alone, Solana futures averaged 9,000 daily contracts, while XRP futures averaged 6,600 daily contracts.
Solana
SOL$232.58-1.95%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000788-6.52%
XRP
XRP$3.0128-0.83%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 22:14
Share
LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

LivLive’s augmented reality game is designed to improve everyday life. Walking to shops, commuting to work, or meeting a friend for coffee becomes an opportunity in the LivLive platform to earn rewards in the form of crypto tokens and real-world assets (RWAs).  Every player’s experience is customized through an AI system, while companies can leverage […]
RealLink
REAL$0.06342+0.06%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.5209-2.45%
FORM
FORM$1.8955-5.04%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/17 21:45
Share
Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

PANews reported on September 17th that Aster has launched the ASTR/USDT spot trading pair, becoming the platform's first listed coin. Officials claim it will offer competitive pricing and efficient matching. The Aster team cautioned that any ASTER trading on other platforms is not the official token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01319-3.51%
ASTAR
ASTR$0.02304-2.41%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001842-2.07%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 22:06
Share

Trending News

More

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

US DOJ reports record $225 million seizure of funds related to crypto confidence scams

CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?