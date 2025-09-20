The post Ripple’s XRP Can Infact Surpass Bitcoin, Prominent Crypto Proponent Explains How ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement Crypto influencer Ben Armstrong, better known as BitBoy, has stirred debate after suggesting that XRP could one day rival Bitcoin. In a video shared on X, Armstrong explored whether XRP has the potential to become the “next Bitcoin”. However, he stressed that the phrase requires careful definition. The BitBoy asked what it really means for XRP to be the next Bitcoin, noting it could refer to surpassing Bitcoin in market cap, or outpacing its speed or adoption. At present, Ripple holds 35.3 billion XRP in escrow and another 4.959 billion in liquid supply, giving the company control over more than 40% of the token’s maximum supply. While centralization is a concern, Armstrong believes utility and adoption could outweigh it. XRP’s Race Against Ethereum and Bitcoin Armstrong pointed to XRP’s shifting market position, observing that the token briefly overtook Ethereum back in 2018. XRP “is closer to Ethereum than Ethereum is to Bitcoin. So, it’s only a 3X away from Ethereum, whereas Bitcoin is a 4X away from Ethereum,” he explained, stating that those are approximate numbers. This, he said, suggests XRP could eventually overtake Ethereum on its way toward challenging Bitcoin. From an investor perspective, Armstrong was blunt: “If you told me right now that I could either own one Bitcoin or I could own the amount of XRP that it would take to be equivalent to that, I would take the XRP every time.” He pointed to the possibility of an XRP ETF as a catalyst that could push the asset further. Advertisement Armstrong was clear that XRP is unlikely ever to match Bitcoin’s per-coin price or its degree of decentralization. However, he argued that XRP could eventually challenge Bitcoin in terms of total market capitalization. For that to happen, XRP would need… The post Ripple’s XRP Can Infact Surpass Bitcoin, Prominent Crypto Proponent Explains How ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement Crypto influencer Ben Armstrong, better known as BitBoy, has stirred debate after suggesting that XRP could one day rival Bitcoin. In a video shared on X, Armstrong explored whether XRP has the potential to become the “next Bitcoin”. However, he stressed that the phrase requires careful definition. The BitBoy asked what it really means for XRP to be the next Bitcoin, noting it could refer to surpassing Bitcoin in market cap, or outpacing its speed or adoption. At present, Ripple holds 35.3 billion XRP in escrow and another 4.959 billion in liquid supply, giving the company control over more than 40% of the token’s maximum supply. While centralization is a concern, Armstrong believes utility and adoption could outweigh it. XRP’s Race Against Ethereum and Bitcoin Armstrong pointed to XRP’s shifting market position, observing that the token briefly overtook Ethereum back in 2018. XRP “is closer to Ethereum than Ethereum is to Bitcoin. So, it’s only a 3X away from Ethereum, whereas Bitcoin is a 4X away from Ethereum,” he explained, stating that those are approximate numbers. This, he said, suggests XRP could eventually overtake Ethereum on its way toward challenging Bitcoin. From an investor perspective, Armstrong was blunt: “If you told me right now that I could either own one Bitcoin or I could own the amount of XRP that it would take to be equivalent to that, I would take the XRP every time.” He pointed to the possibility of an XRP ETF as a catalyst that could push the asset further. Advertisement Armstrong was clear that XRP is unlikely ever to match Bitcoin’s per-coin price or its degree of decentralization. However, he argued that XRP could eventually challenge Bitcoin in terms of total market capitalization. For that to happen, XRP would need…