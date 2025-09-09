Ripple’s XRP Could Become SWIFT’s Bridge to Blockchain as 11,000 Banks Come Within Reach ⋆ ZyCrypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 04:23
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000655-11.00%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004879+3.43%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10032-0.88%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23444+6.61%
XRP
XRP$2.9745+4.07%

Advertisement

&nbsp

&nbsp

Ripple integration with Finastra opens access to 11,000 SWIFT-connected financial institutions. Finastra’s payments hub already serves more institutions and handles about $5 trillion in cross-border flows each day.

Routing RippleNet through that middleware would give Ripple an immediate, indirect pathway to a substantial share of SWIFT’s member banks.

Finastra operates a global payments service used by thousands of banks. Documents circulated publicly by industry researchers show its hub can route payments via SWIFT messaging or via alternative rails such as RippleNet.

SWIFT is testing public chains, including the XRP Ledger

SWIFT has not rejected blockchain outright. In 2025, SWIFT ran pilots that assessed public ledgers — including the XRP Ledger. 

The tests examined whether tokenised settlement could speed transfers and improve data richness. Those pilots do not equate to endorsement, but they do show SWIFT is exploring interoperability with token rails. (SWIFT pilot reports, 2025).

Advertisement

&nbsp

The XRP Ledger settles payments in seconds and at very low cost  — settlement times of roughly 3–5 seconds and micro-dollar fees per transfer are typical in ledger performance summaries.

By contrast, cross-border transfers via correspondent banking and SWIFT can take days and require pre-funding across multiple accounts. 

Ripple’s CEO has positioned the ledger as a liquidity rail that can sit alongside existing messaging systems. In June 2025, Ripple executives reiterated that banks do not need to rip out SWIFT to use XRP for settlement; they can add it for liquidity on demand.

Banks do not adopt rails on speed alone. They adopt them where legal, compliance, and operational controls are clear.

SWIFT is a cooperative governed by its members. That governance model underpins trust and dispute resolution among 11,000 institutions.

Any material re-routing of bank liquidity to public token rails will need custodial models, settlement finality rules, and regulatory sign-offs acceptable to banks and supervisors.

SWIFT’s public statements emphasise that neutrality and a legal framework are prerequisites for large-scale change.

SWIFT’s network moves enormous volumes annually. Industry commentary supplies rough scenario math: even a small reroute of SWIFT flows to tokenised settlement could represent hundreds of billions, or more, in value running through on-chain rails.

Technically and practically, the plumbing is falling into place for Ripple to function as a bridge between token rails and legacy messaging infrastructures.

A Finastra integration gives Ripple a realistic path to tens of thousands of bank endpoints without forcing banks to abandon SWIFT.

SWIFT’s own pilots acknowledge blockchain’s promise but underscore that governance and legal enforceability are non-negotiable.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/ripples-xrp-could-become-swifts-bridge-to-blockchain-as-11000-banks-come-within-reach/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001644+1.66%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2739-0.94%
MAY
MAY$0.04218+1.22%
Share
PANews2024/07/03 13:00
Share
Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/chainlink-needs-a-5-wave-move/
Movement
MOVE$0.1243+5.60%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017688+9.12%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 03:11
Share
U.S. ETF Inflows Surpass $800 Billion, Set Record Pace

U.S. ETF Inflows Surpass $800 Billion, Set Record Pace

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/us-etf-inflows-2025-record/
Union
U$0.0101-7.76%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017688+9.12%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 03:13
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

U.S. ETF Inflows Surpass $800 Billion, Set Record Pace

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event

VivoPower’s Tembo Adopts RLUSD for Global Payments as Part of XRP Strategy