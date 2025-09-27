Ripple’s XRP Positioned for Growth as SWIFT Launches Faster Payment System

TLDR

SWIFT has unveiled an upgrade to make cross-border retail payments as fast and reliable as domestic transactions.

The new initiative involves partnerships with major banks to meet strict performance targets for speed, cost, and transparency.

Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity platform, using XRP, aligns with SWIFT’s goals for faster and more predictable settlements.

Ripple supporters believe the announcement positions XRP to play a key role in SWIFT’s evolving payment system.

SWIFT’s initiative does not confirm the use of cryptocurrencies but opens the door for Ripple’s technology in cross-border payments.

SWIFT’s latest announcement has set the global payments industry buzzing. The financial messaging network unveiled an upgrade to enhance cross-border retail payments. This initiative aims to make international transfers as fast and reliable as domestic ones. The news sparked excitement, especially in crypto circles, where many see it as a win for Ripple and XRP.

SWIFT Collaborates with Major Banks for Faster Payments

SWIFT’s new plan involves partnerships with some of the world’s largest banks. The goal is to make cross-border retail payments seamless and efficient. It sets performance targets for settlement time, cost, and transparency. These efforts aim to match the speed and reliability of domestic transfers.

The upgrade draws inspiration from Ripple’s core strengths. Ripple has long advocated for fast and transparent settlement of cross-border payments. Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) platform uses XRP to enable near-instant settlement across different currencies. With SWIFT’s push for speed and transparency, Ripple’s technology could play a vital role in meeting these goals.

XRP’s Position in the Growing Demand for Real-Time Settlements

Ripple supporters believe that SWIFT’s announcement is positive for XRP. As financial institutions strive to meet SWIFT’s new standards, Ripple’s technology seems well-positioned to help. Ripple’s recent launch of the RLUSD stablecoin also shows its readiness to serve traditional finance. The stablecoin enhances Ripple’s ability to provide liquidity for cross-border payments.

However, SWIFT did not confirm any adoption of cryptocurrency in its plans. Each participating bank can select the technology that best suits its needs. While Ripple’s solution could be a strong contender, SWIFT’s focus remains on faster, more predictable transactions. Still, the demand for real-time settlement points to a growing opportunity for Ripple and XRP.

