Ripple’s XRP Under Pressure Despite Long-term Optimism

XRP is going through a decisive phase. Priced at $2.81, Ripple’s token is evolving in a weakened crypto market, undermined by persistent volatility. Technical indicators paint a mixed picture: selling pressure dominates in the short term, but some long-term moving averages indicate a possible recovery. Between investor caution and hopes for a rebound, XRP is now at a strategic turning point that captures analysts' attention.

