RippleX Engineer Explains New XRPL Proposals to Boost Speed, Storage, and Security

RippleX is pushing ahead to make the XRP Ledger (XRPL) faster and more efficient. RippleX software engineer Mayukha Vadari shared on X that several draft specifications will be released in the coming weeks to improve performance, reduce storage issues, and strengthen security.

The drafts are still in early stages, but they are already sparking discussions across the XRP community.

Optimized Accounts and Trustlines

One of the first such amendment ideas is called Optimised accounts and trustlines. This is an alternative proposal that makes several minor changes to the way accounts are structured and by which reserves are calculated.

Unlike XLS-23d, this alternative approach avoids account restrictions, flags, or complex conversions between “lite” and “full” accounts. Besides, it also allows accounts to be charged only for the resources they actively use, unlike the existing proposal where an account, once converted to a full account, is always charged a full reserve.

MPTs and Trustlines

Are MPTs the Future of Trustlines?

Community members raised questions on whether MPTs (Multi-purpose tokens) are expected to eventually replace trustlines.

Responding, Vadari said that it is too early to tell as MPTs aren’t live yet and there is still a lot of work to be done to be fully integrated in XRPL features. Vadari also added that in her opinion, there are very few use cases where trustlines could be better than MPTs.

XRPL dUNL validator Vet also welcomed the idea and stressed the ongoing importance of storage size and reserve calculation on the ledger. Vet notes that a 200+ MB saving from over 6 million trustlines seems small, questioning this since trustlines are often considered the main driver of storage growth. Vet also added that MPTs are far more efficient, though they remain a newer specification.

Vadari explains that Trustlines account for roughly 30% of ledger data. The trustline savings result in 6% of the ledger reduced, which would be about 20% of the trustline storage space. She also clarified that these figures are rough estimates.

New Credentials and Firewall Features

Alongside optimization efforts, XRPL is also rolling out new features for security and compliance.

A credentials amendment now allows developers and businesses manage identity checks and compliance directly on XRPL. This means credentials such as KYC or AML checks can be issued, stored, and verified on-chain, connected to a user’s decentralized identity.

The XRPL community is also exploring the XLS-86 “Firewall” proposal, designed to protect user assets even if a private key is compromised. This feature can prevent the complete loss of XRP, tokens, and NFTs.

These proposals highlight RippleX’s broader push to strengthen the XRP Ledger. They’re staying competitive and prepared for the future!

