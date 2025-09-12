RippleX’s Mayukha Vadari Teases Exciting New Ideas to Optimize XRP Ledger

RippleX proposes optimized accounts, trustlines for improved XRP Ledger efficiency.

MPTs could replace trustlines, offering flexibility in the XRP Ledger.

B3’s XRPL Gamechain aims to drive cryptocurrency adoption through gaming.

RippleX is developing several new proposals to enhance the XRP Ledger, and software engineer Mayukha Vadari has revealed her latest updates. According to Vadari, these ideas have been sitting in her drafts for a while, and she’s now ready to share them with the XRP community. In the coming few weeks, she will release these specs for public discussion, which might result in significant changes in the way the XRP Ledger operates.

The former suggestion is aimed at streamlining accounts and trustlines, which may make account management easier on the XRP Ledger. In contrast to the XLS-23d proposal, this alternative does not restrict the accounts and does not demand special flags of reduced reserves.

It also eliminates the complexities of converting the lite accounts to the full accounts. The idea proposed by Vadari is to enable accounts to be charged only on the resources in active use, which is much better than the present system, where accounts are constantly charged a full reserve.

MPTs: A Potential Game-Changer for XRP Ledger’s Future

In her discussions, Vadari also touched on the potential of Multi-Purpose Tokens (MPTs) within the XRP Ledger. MPTs are more adaptable and smaller than traditional trustlines, which is a promising opportunity for the community.

Even though MPTs are still in their infancy, Vadari is of the view that they could, in the future, substitute the trustlines in most instances. She, however, indicated that there are still instances where trustlines might be more constructive than MPTs.

The idea of MPTs has already attracted attention from businesses. To give one example, FortStock is considering leveraging the MPT standard of the XRP Ledger to convert warehouse inventory into collateral, which points to the increased real-life use of MPTs.

B3’s XRPL Gamechain: Accelerating Cryptocurrency Adoption through Gaming

B3 has launched XRPL Gamechain, the first gaming ecosystem on the XRP Ledger’s EVM sidechain. With XRPL Commons, B3 will investigate whether gaming can better fast-track the adoption of cryptocurrencies compared to traditional financial platforms.

B3 helps users to engage with XRP more easily with a mobile-first experience that does not require complex wallet configurations. B3 has more than 8.5 million wallets and millions of transactions in more than 100 games, indicating that blockchain technology can easily succeed within familiar settings and increase its adoption.

As RippleX continues to refine the XRP Ledger, these developments could help shape its future, creating a more adaptable and user-friendly platform.

The post RippleX’s Mayukha Vadari Teases Exciting New Ideas to Optimize XRP Ledger appeared first on 36Crypto.