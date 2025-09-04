River says its clients reinvest an average of 22% of their profits in Bitcoin

PANews reported on September 4th that, according to Cointelegraph, Bitcoin financial services company River said its corporate clients are reinvesting an average of 22% of their profits in Bitcoin, indicating growing grassroots adoption of the cryptocurrency. River research analyst Sam Baker stated in a report released Wednesday that among River's client base, real estate companies are the largest adopters, with nearly 15% reinvesting in Bitcoin. Clients in the hotel, financial, and software industries allocate 8% to 10% of their profits to Bitcoin, and even fitness studios are adopting the cryptocurrency. Baker stated that these businesses had purchased 84,000 Bitcoins by 2025, representing approximately a quarter of total institutional and corporate reserves. He believes that small businesses are more likely to adopt Bitcoin due to fewer barriers, while large companies tend to follow convention and avoid controversy, resulting in fewer holders of the cryptocurrency in the S&P 500. River also found that over 40% of companies invest 1% to 10% of their profits in Bitcoin.