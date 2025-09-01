RLUSD and XRP Infrastructure Creates Foundation for Internet of Value ⋆ ZyCrypto

Ripple is advancing beyond its reputation as a payments asset. Behind the scenes, the company is constructing layers of infrastructure—stablecoins, liquidity rails, and real assets integration—that form the backbone of an Internet of Value.

This week’s developments underscore Ripple’s role in establishing a programmable financial internet, rather than merely a cross-border transfer network.

Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin has claimed the top spot on Bluechip’s rating platform, earning an “A” grade for stability, governance, and institutional safety.

The reserves backing RLUSD include U.S. Treasury securities, government money market funds, and bank deposits, held in segregated accounts by the Bank of New York Mellon. The New York Department of Financial Services also regulates RLUSD.

This level of institutional trust positions RLUSD as more than just a payment instrument—it becomes a credible foundation for programmable value.

&nbsp

XRP as a Global Liquidity Layer

Software engineer Vincent Van Code outlined XRP’s deeper purpose: not just payments, but clearing global liquidity instantly without causing inflation.

He explained that XRP serves as a “hydraulic fluid” for global value transfer. Through On-Demand Liquidity (ODL), institutions can source XRP in real-time to move fiat or stablecoin value without pre-funding. This reduces capital lock-up and FX risk.

This reserve model has garnered praise from community members, who have described it as “a new bar for accountability,” and from research leaders, who have highlighted its potential to inspire product innovation within the XRPL ecosystem.

The move boosted XRP trading volume and increased visibility for RLUSD in DeFi contexts. Such reserve-backed architecture lays a sturdy foundation for scalable finance over Ripple’s ledger.

XRP’s Liquidity Architecture Attracts Institutional Flows

Across private markets and institutional channels, Ripple’s institutional posture is increasingly visible. Bluechip’s A rating for RLUSD, NYDFS regulation, and storage with a systemically important custodian like BNY Mellon all represent hallmarks of financial infrastructure confidence.

XRP’s role as a bridge liquidity asset, combined with XRPL’s smart contract features, facilitates seamless integration into tokenized real estate, global commerce, and other value chains.

Together, these components deliver on the promise of the “Internet of Value”: low-friction, regulated, and scalable movement of assets beyond payments—covering tokenized securities, stablecoins, and real-world assets.

Ripple may often appear discreet in its messaging, but under the surface, it’s building the rails for a new paradigm of value exchange. One grounded in trust, backed by regulated instruments, and enabled by modern smart-ledger flows.


