RLUSD Joins Securitize for BlackRock, VanEck Fund Redemptions

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 17:17
  • Ripple and Securitize have enabled a smart contract that allows holders of BlackRock’s BUIDL fund and VanEck’s VBILL tokenized funds to exchange their shares for RLUSD
  • RWAs on Securitize have accumulated around $4 billion in assets
  • BlackRock’s BUIDL has already crossed $1 billion in managed assets since launch

Ripple and Securitize have enabled a smart contract that allows holders of BlackRock’s BUIDL fund and VanEck’s VBILL tokenized funds to exchange their shares for RLUSD (Ripple’s dollar-stablecoin).

This off-ramp to RLUSD is now operating 24/7, meaning tokenized shares can now be converted into on-chain liquidity without going through traditional fiat rails.

Securitize co-founder and CEO Carlos Domingo said this on the matter: “Partnering with Ripple to integrate RLUSD into our tokenization infrastructure is a major step forward in automating liquidity for tokenized assets.” 

Jack McDonald, the Senior Vice President of Stablecoins, also commented: “Making RLUSD available as an exchange option for tokenized funds is a natural next step as we continue to bridge traditional finance and crypto.”

Related: Ripple’s RLUSD Challenges USDT’s Dominance in Africa

Institutional Scale and Asset Growth

RLUSD was launched earlier in 2025, specifically for institutional use. It’s designed with regulatory clarity, full reserve backing, and features that appeal to real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.

RWAs on Securitize have accumulated around $4 billion in assets, while RLUSD’s market cap is around $740 million at the moment, which shows traction among institutional stablecoins.

On that note, BlackRock’s BUIDL has already crossed $1 billion in managed assets since launch.

Why It Matters

The announcement is rather notable because tokenized funds traditionally suffer from liquidity constraints. By creating a stablecoin off-ramp, Ripple and Securitize give institutional investors the ability to exit or re-enter fund positions with flexibility without waiting on fiat settlement cycles.

This is another sign that big financial companies are starting to use blockchain technology. BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL are two of the most well-known tokenized funds, and adding RLUSD to the mix makes the connection between these traditional assets and the crypto world even stronger.

Likely the most interesting part of this partnership is that instead of just trading or holding, stablecoins here serve as a functional, regulatory-compliant settlement layer. They act as an on-chain cash equivalent for institutional assets.

There seems to be a growing demand among investors for cryptocurrency assets to offer real-world uses such as passive income, smart contract capabilities, and instant transfers. From the looks of it, this integration satisfies many of those demands.

Related: Ripple RLUSD and Franklin sgBENJI Power DBS Repo Pilot on XRP Ledger

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/rlusd-joins-securitize-for-blackrock-vaneck-fund-redemptions/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

PANews reported on September 24 that according to Solid Intel, Aster's CEO confirmed that Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase. The chain has features such as sub-second transaction finality, native perpetual contract integration, low transaction fees, and a token repurchase plan.
Uniswap Labs launches 'Compact v1' system to address blockchain fragmentation

Uniswap Labs launches 'Compact v1' system to address blockchain fragmentation

PANews reported on September 24th that, according to The Block, Uniswap Labs launched "Compact v1" on Thursday, aiming to reduce cross-chain fragmentation. The system enables secure and reusable resource locking across different blockchain networks, creating a shared framework for developers to customize and compile systems. Compact is an ownerless ERC-6909 contract used to manage resource locks. Its core feature is that it allows initiators to deposit tokens to create resource locks. These locks are controlled by the initiator and can support multiple verifiable "compacts" with specified asset claim conditions. Its architecture consists of four key components: an allocator to prevent double spending, an arbitrator to verify commitment conditions, a tribunal as the settlement engine for cross-chain swaps, and an envoy providing backup verification for smart contract wallets. The system will support UniswapX cross-chain swaps, which have already been adopted by LI.FI and Rhinestone. Furthermore, Compact v1 has undergone multiple independent security reviews, with a full audit report forthcoming. It will also be included in the Uniswap bug bounty program.
