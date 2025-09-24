Ripple’s USD stablecoin RLUSD has been integrated into Securitize’s tokenization platform, enabling institutional investors in BlackRock’s BUIDL fund and VanEck’s VBILL fund to exchange their tokenized fund shares for RLUSD on-chain. This move marks a significant step in bridging traditional finance (TradFi) assets with crypto rails. Launched by Ripple in early 2025, the stablecoin is designed […]Ripple’s USD stablecoin RLUSD has been integrated into Securitize’s tokenization platform, enabling institutional investors in BlackRock’s BUIDL fund and VanEck’s VBILL fund to exchange their tokenized fund shares for RLUSD on-chain. This move marks a significant step in bridging traditional finance (TradFi) assets with crypto rails. Launched by Ripple in early 2025, the stablecoin is designed […]

RLUSD Surges as Game-Changing Stablecoin Off-Ramp for BlackRock, VanEck

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/24 12:00
  • Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin was integrated in Securitize’s platform.
  • The stablecoin has grown to a $740 million market cap
  • The move boosts liquidity and TradFi-to-crypto connectivity, positioning the stablecoin as an institutional-grade stablecoin.

Ripple’s USD stablecoin RLUSD has been integrated into Securitize’s tokenization platform, enabling institutional investors in BlackRock’s BUIDL fund and VanEck’s VBILL fund to exchange their tokenized fund shares for RLUSD on-chain. This move marks a significant step in bridging traditional finance (TradFi) assets with crypto rails.

Launched by Ripple in early 2025, the stablecoin is designed for enterprise focus and has been accepted by some global authorities for asset tokenization.

RLUSD debuted in December, and the stablecoin is trading at $0.99988, having decreased by 0.01% over the past 24 hours at press time. The stablecoin has grown to a market capitalization of $741.49 million within the past year

RLUSDSource: CoinMarketCap

Also Read: Ripple Powers $25 Million RLUSD Donation to Strengthen U.S. Economy

How the Integration Works

Securitize has enabled a smart contract that allows holders of BUIDL and VBILL tokenized funds to convert their tokens into RLUSD “off-ramp style,” meaning the stablecoin functions as an exit path from those funds.

The process is available 24/7, allowing for instant redemption and on-chain liquidity, rather than needing traditional settlement windows.

BUIDL (BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund) was the first fund on Securitize for which this off-ramp has been activated; VBILL’s support is also live (or being rolled out) in parallel.

Strategic Implications & Why It Matters

The integration offers greater liquidity for institutional investors. Investors can now more seamlessly move between tokenized fund shares and a stablecoin, enabling faster settlement, potential DeFi use, or cross-chain transfers.

It lowers friction in crypto transitions received from TradFi, creating more utility for tokenized real assets as tools not just for investment but for liquidity, collateral, or yield generation.

The move reinforces the stablecoin’s positioning as an institutional-grade stablecoin: regulated, backed by reserves, designed with clarity for compliance, with dedicated use in the institutional RWA space.

Source: RWA

With this partnership, Ripple and Securitize are offering institutional investors a reliable off-ramp from tokenized funds into RLUSD, enhancing liquidity and efficiency in tokenized asset markets. As RLUSD continues to prove its utility and scale, it could become an important stablecoin bridging traditional assets with on-chain finance.

Also Read: Ripple’s RLUSD Stablecoin Gains Enterprise Use as VivoPower Expands Adoption

