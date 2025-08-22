RLX Technology Inc. ($RLX) Stock: Q2 Earnings Miss on EPS, Revenue Beats, Dividend Announced

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) reported its second-quarter 2025 earnings on Friday, August 22. As of pre-market trading, shares stand at $2.42, up 8.04%, from the prior close of $2.24.
RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)
The company posted quarterly earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14, falling short of analyst expectations of $0.18 by $0.04.
Despite the EPS miss, revenue was a bright spot, coming in at $881.9 million, well above estimates of $733.7 million. This reflects a significant improvement from RMB627.2 million in the same quarter last year.
Operating expenses rose slightly to RMB203.1M due to higher salaries, welfare, and branding expenses. General and administrative costs fell due to reduced share-based compensation. Research and development expenses increased to RMB30.1M, reflecting investment in innovation.
RLX’s Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of $0.01 per ordinary share/ADS. Holders of record as of September 12, 2025 will receive payments around September 19 (ordinary shares) and September 26 (ADSs). This marks a step toward shareholder returns, signaling confidence in cash flow strength.
CEO Ying (Kate) Wang highlighted strong international momentum despite regulatory shifts in the global e-vapor industry. The company credited its growth to compliance-focused strategies, localized execution, and international distribution partnerships. CFO Chao Lu noted disciplined cost control and an optimized product mix driving profitability improvements.
Gross profit grew to RMB242.1M ($33.8M), reflecting efficiency gains across international markets, with conversion rates strengthening in Asia.
As of June 30, 2025, RLX reported RMB15.5 billion ($2.17B) in cash, equivalents, and investments, slightly lower than March 31. Operating cash flow was strong at RMB229.6M ($32.1M), reinforcing liquidity to support dividend payouts and global expansion.
RLX shares have risen 25.8% over the past year, though the stock is still down 89.9% over five years. Year-to-date, the stock is up 2.75%, trailing the MSCI World benchmark’s 11.46%.
Management remains optimistic about sustaining momentum, with global compliance and innovation central to its long-term growth strategy. With a dividend in place and expanding international footprint, RLX aims to reinforce investor confidence as it navigates the evolving e-vapor market.
The post RLX Technology Inc. ($RLX) Stock: Q2 Earnings Miss on EPS, Revenue Beats, Dividend Announced appeared first on CoinCentral.