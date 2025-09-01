Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Europe’s Collapse Amid Bond Market Stress—Pushes for Gold, Silver, BTC

Robert Kiyosaki, best-selling author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, has once again sounded the alarm on the state of the global economy. In a post on X, Kiyosaki issued a stark warning about government debt, collapsing bond markets, and the growing risk of social unrest across Europe. His message? Protect yourself with gold, silver, and Bitcoin (BTC).
Fiat currencies can be printed endlessly, and bonds can lose value when confidence erodes, but these assets are independent of central banks and governments. Gold and silver have held value for centuries, serving as safe havens during times of war, inflation, and debt crises.
Bitcoin, though newer, offers the advantage of decentralization and limited supply, making it resistant to the same monetary manipulation that weakens traditional currencies. Bitcoin recently surged past $100,000, hit a record high of $124,000, and is now pulling back to around $109,000.
Kiyosaki painted a bleak picture of Europe’s economic outlook, singling out France, Germany, and the U.K. He suggested that France could soon face a “Bastille Day-style revolt” as rising financial stress fuels public anger. Britain, meanwhile, has seen its bond market decline sharply, with U.K. government bonds (gilts) falling 32% since 2020, a signal, Kiyosaki says, that global investors no longer believe in Britain’s ability to service its debts.
Germany’s soaring energy costs are also a major problem. He argued that the push for green energy has made German manufacturing far too expensive, leaving its economy struggling to compete. If things keep heading this way, he even suggested that growing frustration could spill over into unrest.
He also took aim at the bond market, saying the classic 60/40 portfolio split, 60% stocks and 40% bonds, just doesn’t work anymore. To prove his point, he highlighted how badly bonds have performed: U.S. Treasuries are down 13% since 2020, European bonds have slid 24%, and British bonds have been hit the hardest with a massive 32% drop.
“Financial planners still promote the 60/40 balance of bonds and stocks as safe. What are they smoking?” Kiyosaki wrote. The bond selloff, he argues, reflects a loss of confidence in governments’ ability to manage debt, with the U.S. now labeled the “biggest debtor nation in world history.”
Kiyosaki’s post also highlighted the moves of major economies like Japan and China, which he claims are selling U.S. bonds in favor of gold and silver.
Against this backdrop of debt, war, and declining trust in fiat currencies, he reaffirmed his long-standing advice: “This insanity is why I continue to recommend you save yourself….and save gold, silver, and Bitcoin.”
According to Kiyosaki, these assets offer the best protection against what he sees as an inevitable collapse of the global financial system. And the markets seem to echo his concerns, gold has surged to a record $3,500, while silver has climbed to a 14-year high, with all eyes now on the Fed’s September FOMC decision.]]>