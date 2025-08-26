Robinhood and Strategy fail to be included in S&P 500, sending their shares down

PANews reported on August 26th that according to Cointelegraph, the shares of trading platform Robinhood Markets and Bitcoin asset holding company Strategy both fell in after-hours trading amid Monday's overall market decline due to their exclusion from inclusion in the S&P 500 index. S&P Dow Jones Indices announced Monday evening that Interactive Brokers Group will be added to the index, which tracks the 500 largest companies in the United States, at market open on Thursday, replacing the drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Wall Street has long anticipated Robinhood's inclusion in the S&P 500, and Strategy recently qualified due to its rising market capitalization driven by the value of its Bitcoin holdings. Robinhood (HOOD) shares fell 0.5% to $107.40 in after-hours trading after closing down 1.26% on Monday. Strategy (MSTR) shares also fell on Monday, closing down 4.17% and falling a further 0.6% to $341 in after-hours trading.