Robinhood Eyes Europe Expansion as CEO Boasts $4B Prediction Contracts in Q3

TLDR:

Robinhood Prediction Markets surpassed $4B in all-time trades, with half of that recorded in just Q3 2025.

The firm is in talks with the UK’s FCA on local rollout as overseas demand continues to grow.

Prediction markets face regulatory hurdles since they’re treated as futures in the US but gambling elsewhere.

Robinhood aims to extend its fast-growing prediction market business beyond the US, Bloomberg has reported.



Robinhood is preparing its biggest push outside the United States yet. The trading app wants to extend its prediction markets to Europe. Talks are already happening with UK and EU regulators. The move comes after rapid growth in its prediction business. Bloomberg reported the expansion discussions are underway.

Robinhood Prediction Markets Trading Growth

CEO Vlad Tenev revealed Robinhood Prediction Markets has crossed $4 billion in all-time event contracts.

He said over $2 billion was traded in the third quarter alone. The trading boom has caught industry attention. Tenev stated this is only the beginning for the platform’s expansion.

Bloomberg reported that Robinhood has been discussing its plans with the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority. The firm wants to understand how to structure these markets under European law.

Unlike the US, where they are treated as futures products, in Europe they are often regulated as gambling. This creates challenges that the company will need to navigate carefully.

The expansion comes at a time when demand for prediction markets is growing globally. Traders see them as a new way to bet on outcomes like elections and sports. Robinhood appears ready to tap into that interest outside the US. Its global growth push will depend on regulatory clarity.

Regulatory Questions in the UK and EU

Robinhood’s talks with regulators are ongoing. The company is examining how these markets can comply with local frameworks. Each country in Europe takes a different approach. Some classify them as betting, while others treat them more like financial products.

For Robinhood, the challenge is more than compliance. It’s about how users will access and trust the platform in new regions. The UK and EU offer large potential user bases, but also stricter oversight. Regulators will want clear consumer protections in place before granting approval.

Robinhood’s entry could reshape how prediction markets are used in Europe. Other platforms operate in the space, but few have Robinhood’s scale. If approval is granted, the rollout could come quickly. The discussions mark an early step in a wider push.

Bloomberg emphasized that the process will not be fast. Regulatory approvals take time. Still, the talks show Robinhood’s commitment to global expansion. The move would position the company at the center of a growing industry.

