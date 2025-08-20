Robinhood Launches Football Prediction Markets Through Kalshi

Robinhood has announced the launch of pro and college football prediction markets within the app, allowing customers to trade on the outcomes of popular football games.

Since the introduction of prediction markets last year, over 2 billion contracts have been traded on the platform. The new markets will feature contracts for all regular season pro matchups and games involving college Power 4 schools and independents, with contracts available for the first two weeks of the football season and additional weekly matchups to be added as the season progresses. Unlike traditional sports betting, these event contracts leverage a financial market structure where buyers and sellers set prices, enabling real-time trading and risk management. Pro and college football event contracts are offered through Kalshi, and the prediction markets are regulated by the CFTC, accessible to eligible customers who have a Robinhood Derivatives account.