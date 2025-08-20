Robinhood Launches Pro and College Football Prediction Markets with Kalshi

By: Coincentral
2025/08/20 04:29
SQUID MEME
GAME$23.955-9.48%
Propy
PRO$0.749-1.01%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12383-7.21%

TLDR

  • Robinhood launches football prediction markets for pro and college games.

  • Kalshi partnership enables users to wager on NFL and NCAA game outcomes.

  • Users can trade prediction outcomes on the Robinhood platform for the 2026 seasons.

  • Robinhood’s new service taps into America’s most popular sport for wider engagement.

Crypto exchange Robinhood is taking its first step into sports betting with the launch of football prediction markets. Through a partnership with Kalshi, Robinhood will offer users the ability to wager on the outcomes of both professional (NFL) and college (NCAA) football games. This new feature will be available ahead of the 2026 football season for both leagues.

In a statement released on August 19, 2025, Robinhood announced that the new service would be available via Robinhood Derivatives, enabling users to trade on the outcome of various games. This includes all regular-season NFL matchups and games involving NCAA Power 4 schools. Robinhood’s new football prediction markets aim to tap into the vast fanbase and interest surrounding these sports.

Expanding Robinhood Trading Features

The addition of sports prediction markets marks a significant expansion for Robinhood, which has traditionally focused on stocks and crypto trading. According to Robinhood’s Vice President of Futures and International, JB Mackenzie, “Football is far and away the most popular sport in America.”

This makes the addition of football-related prediction markets a natural progression for the platform, aligning with its goal to be a “one-stop shop for all your investing and trading needs.”

While the company has been cautious with its approach to sports betting, particularly following regulatory pushback regarding the NFL’s Super Bowl, the new service is designed to operate with transparency. Robinhood emphasized that its prediction markets are not endorsed by any professional or collegiate athletic organization, ensuring that the platform remains compliant with existing regulations.

Kalshi Partnership and Prediction Market Integration

This development builds upon Robinhood’s partnership with Kalshi, a platform that facilitates prediction markets for a range of sectors, including politics, economics, and now, sports. Robinhood first disclosed its plans to integrate Kalshi’s technology in March 2025, setting the stage for the football-focused prediction market.

Kalshi, which expanded its operations to include cryptocurrency payments earlier this year, has been a pioneer in prediction markets.

The partnership with Robinhood allows the latter to leverage Kalshi’s infrastructure, ensuring a seamless user experience for those wishing to trade on sports outcomes. Kalshi itself has gained attention for its work with crypto payments, supporting Solana and other digital currencies alongside traditional options like USD Coin (USDC).

Addressing Regulatory Concerns in Sports Wagering

The launch of Robinhood’s sports prediction markets comes after a period of regulatory scrutiny. In February 2025, the platform paused plans to offer betting on the NFL Super Bowl due to concerns from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

However, with the backing of Kalshi’s robust regulatory framework, Robinhood is confident that its new service will be in full compliance with U.S. laws.

Despite these concerns, Robinhood’s move into sports prediction markets aligns with the broader trend of integrating decentralized finance (DeFi) and prediction markets into mainstream platforms. These markets offer users a novel way to engage with sports, providing more accessible, on-chain betting opportunities.

The post Robinhood Launches Pro and College Football Prediction Markets with Kalshi appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

In a market driven by momentum, it’s the projects grounded in principles that often go the distance. Bonk, Ripple, and […] The post Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy  appeared first on Coindoo.
Bonk
BONK$0.00002141-5.34%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00029-42.00%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02578-4.41%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/20 06:00
Share
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 19, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Computer Pioneer Gordon Bell was born in 1934, Sputnik 5 launched by USSR in 1960, World’s First Geostationary Satellite was Launched in 1964, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure to Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch, let’s dive right in. Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure By @johnwrites [ 6 Min read ] Y Combinators youngest solo founder Kirill Avery discusses digital identity crisis, AI bot threats, privacy concerns, and decentralized solutions. Read More. Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch By @rezmoss [ 8 Min read ] Build a Go dependency scanner with the standard library: parse go.mod, query OSV for vulnerabilities, and analyze licenses. Read More. How I Cut Agentic Workflow Latency by 3-5x Without Increasing Model Costs By @rohitjacob [ 6 Min read ] Learn how to speed up and optimize agentic workflows with smart step-cutting, parallelization, caching, and model right-sizing. Read More. Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? By @webfonts [ 4 Min read ] Digitizing fragile Kurdish archives with Tesseract OCR: challenges, dataset creation, and a new tool to preserve Kurdish heritage. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01915-3.33%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10002-1.83%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/20 00:02
Share
Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$176.2-3.71%
Capverse
CAP$0.0642-0.49%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.269564-2.12%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Share

Trending News

More

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022