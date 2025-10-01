ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
TLDR Robinhood is exploring expansion of its prediction markets to UK and Europe following US success The company faces regulatory classification challenges as these markets are treated as futures in the US but may fall under gambling laws elsewhere Over 4 billion event contracts have been traded on Robinhood’s platform, with more than half in [...] The post Robinhood to Expand Prediction Markets to UK and European Markets appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR Robinhood is exploring expansion of its prediction markets to UK and Europe following US success The company faces regulatory classification challenges as these markets are treated as futures in the US but may fall under gambling laws elsewhere Over 4 billion event contracts have been traded on Robinhood’s platform, with more than half in [...] The post Robinhood to Expand Prediction Markets to UK and European Markets appeared first on Blockonomi.

Robinhood to Expand Prediction Markets to UK and European Markets

By: Blockonomi
2025/10/01 18:35
MAY
MAY$0.02379+0.25%
4
4$0.07307+14.72%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005479-13.01%

TLDR

  • Robinhood is exploring expansion of its prediction markets to UK and Europe following US success
  • The company faces regulatory classification challenges as these markets are treated as futures in the US but may fall under gambling laws elsewhere
  • Over 4 billion event contracts have been traded on Robinhood’s platform, with more than half in Q3 alone
  • Robinhood is in discussions with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) about regulatory compliance
  • Prediction markets have gained popularity, with decentralized platform Polymarket processing billions in trades during the 2024 US election

Robinhood is planning to take its prediction markets global after seeing strong user adoption in the United States. The discount brokerage, known for democratizing stock trading, now aims to bring its event-based trading platform to the United Kingdom and European markets.

The company launched its Prediction Markets Hub earlier this year in the US. This platform allows users to trade on outcomes of real-world events, from interest rate decisions to sports results.

JB Mackenzie, Robinhood’s vice president and general manager of futures, told Bloomberg that the UK and Europe show the strongest demand for prediction market products. “We’re definitely looking to offer it globally, and my goal or focus is to make sure it’s a regulatory-compliant product everywhere we go,” Mackenzie said.

The growth of Robinhood’s prediction markets has been impressive. CEO Vlad Tenev recently shared on X that the platform has facilitated more than 4 billion event contracts, with over half of that volume occurring in the third quarter alone.

Regulatory hurdles present the main challenge for international expansion. In the United States, prediction markets are treated as futures products and regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

Regulatory Considerations

However, other jurisdictions may classify similar products under gambling laws. Robinhood is currently in discussions with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to determine how such products could be offered locally.

“The question would be where is swap oversight, let’s say in the UK? That’s a question that we’ve been asking the FCA, how do we work it?” Mackenzie explained to Bloomberg.

Unlike many competitors in the space, Robinhood’s prediction market is built on traditional financial infrastructure rather than blockchain technology. The event contracts are executed through Kalshi, a CFTC-regulated derivatives exchange, and settled in US dollars.

This approach differs from decentralized prediction markets like Polymarket, which operate on blockchain networks and use smart contracts to automate trades and payouts. Polymarket, built on the Polygon blockchain, has reported billions in monthly trading volume.

The rise of prediction markets has been particularly evident during the 2024 US presidential election. Polymarket saw peak activity during November 2024 as traders speculated on election outcomes.

Market Growth and Competition

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has commented on the phenomenon, suggesting that election cycles are just the beginning. He noted that “the broader concept is that you can use finance as a way to align incentives in order to provide viewers with valuable information.”

Polymarket’s increasing prominence in the space is evident from its recent reported valuation. The platform is weighing a potential deal that values the company at $9 billion, up sharply from its $1 billion valuation just months ago.

With Robinhood’s entry into prediction markets and its planned global expansion, the market could open to a much larger group of traders. Robinhood’s established user base and regulated status could help mainstream these products.

Robinhood continues to be active in crypto and blockchain sectors, offering digital asset trading and working toward tokenized stock offerings. The company’s international expansion plans represent its latest effort to diversify revenue streams beyond its core stock trading business.

The timeline for Robinhood’s international prediction market launch remains unclear as the company works through regulatory requirements in each target market. Robinhood’s representatives are actively engaging with overseas regulators to explore how localized versions of the product could be structured.

Robinhood’s event contracts through Kalshi currently allow users to speculate on outcomes ranging from economic data releases to geopolitical developments, similar to what’s available on decentralized platforms but with the backing of a regulated financial institution.

The post Robinhood to Expand Prediction Markets to UK and European Markets appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Is Putnam Global Technology A (PGTAX) a strong mutual fund pick right now?

Is Putnam Global Technology A (PGTAX) a strong mutual fund pick right now?

The post Is Putnam Global Technology A (PGTAX) a strong mutual fund pick right now? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On the lookout for a Sector – Tech fund? Starting with Putnam Global Technology A (PGTAX – Free Report) should not be a possibility at this time. PGTAX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 4 (Sell), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. Objective We note that PGTAX is a Sector – Tech option, and this area is loaded with many options. Found in a wide number of industries such as semiconductors, software, internet, and networking, tech companies are everywhere. Thus, Sector – Tech mutual funds that invest in technology let investors own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector, but with a much more diversified approach. History of fund/manager Putnam Funds is based in Canton, MA, and is the manager of PGTAX. The Putnam Global Technology A made its debut in January of 2009 and PGTAX has managed to accumulate roughly $650.01 million in assets, as of the most recently available information. The fund is currently managed by Di Yao who has been in charge of the fund since December of 2012. Performance Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. PGTAX has a 5-year annualized total return of 14.46%, and is in the middle third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 27.02%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame. It is important to note that the product’s returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund’s [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower. When looking at a fund’s performance, it…
Moonveil
MORE$0.00548-12.76%
COM
COM$0.004713+8.94%
Wink
LIKE$0.00448+1.33%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:05
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.0203+37.53%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006565-0.95%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

BitcoinWorld Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users In a groundbreaking move that reshapes social media AI integration, Perplexity has committed $400 million to power search within Snapchat, creating the largest AI search deployment in social media history. This strategic partnership positions Perplexity’s AI technology directly in front of Snapchat’s massive user base of over 940 million active users. How Perplexity AI Will Transform Snapchat User Experience The integration of Perplexity AI into Snapchat represents a significant evolution in how social media platforms handle information retrieval. When users interact with Snapchat’s My AI chatbot, they’ll now receive answers powered by Perplexity’s sophisticated AI search engine. This partnership addresses the growing demand for accurate, real-time information within social platforms. The $400 Million Snap Deal Breakdown The financial structure of this landmark agreement includes both cash and equity components, reflecting the long-term strategic nature of the partnership. The deal’s revenue recognition timeline begins in 2026, indicating a carefully planned integration process. This substantial investment underscores the value both companies see in AI-powered social search. Deal Component Details Total Value $400 Million Payment Type Cash and Equity Integration Timeline Early Next Year Revenue Start 2026 User Reach 940M+ Snapchat Users Snapchat Integration Strategy and User Benefits The seamless integration of Perplexity’s AI search engine into Snapchat’s interface will provide users with instant access to reliable information without leaving the app. This enhancement to Snapchat’s My AI feature represents a major step forward in social media functionality, combining entertainment with practical utility. Direct access to AI-powered answers within chat Enhanced user engagement through improved functionality Reduced need for external search engine usage Personalized information delivery based on user context Financial Impact and Q3 2025 Results Analysis Snap’s announcement coincided with their Q3 2025 financial results, revealing strong performance metrics that complement this strategic partnership. The company reported $1.51 billion in revenue, representing 10% year-over-year growth, while simultaneously reducing losses from $153 million to $104 million. Social Media AI Competition Intensifies This partnership signals a new era in social media AI capabilities, positioning Snapchat ahead of competitors in integrated search functionality. The move demonstrates how social platforms are evolving beyond simple communication tools into comprehensive information hubs powered by advanced AI technology. Frequently Asked Questions What is Perplexity AI? Perplexity AI is an advanced search engine that uses artificial intelligence to provide direct answers to user queries, competing with traditional search engines by offering more conversational and contextual responses. How will the Snapchat integration work? Perplexity’s AI technology will be integrated into Snapchat’s existing My AI chatbot feature, allowing users to ask questions and receive AI-powered answers directly within the app interface. When will users see this new feature? The integration is scheduled to launch early next year, with Snap beginning to recognize revenue from the deal starting in 2026. What does this mean for Snapchat’s revenue? The $400 million deal provides immediate financial injection while creating new revenue streams through enhanced user engagement and potential future monetization of the AI search functionality. How does this affect Snapchat’s user experience? Users will benefit from more accurate and comprehensive answers to their questions without needing to leave the Snapchat app, creating a more seamless and informative social media experience. This transformative partnership between Perplexity and Snap represents a watershed moment in social media evolution, combining advanced AI search capabilities with massive user reach to create unprecedented value for both companies and their users. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05812-2.18%
Movement
MOVE$0.05558+4.02%
LightLink
LL$0.009675+0.82%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:00

Trending News

More

Is Putnam Global Technology A (PGTAX) a strong mutual fund pick right now?

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown

Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,300.01
$103,300.01$103,300.01

-0.41%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,391.24
$3,391.24$3,391.24

-0.21%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3026
$2.3026$2.3026

+1.15%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.62
$160.62$160.62

+0.06%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0466
$1.0466$1.0466

-3.55%