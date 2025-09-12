Robinhood Wallet Holders Join H Mining Group’s Mining Operation

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 19:49
SPONSORED POST*

UK Bitcoin miner H Mining announced fiscal year 2025 as its “breakout year,” reporting a surge in revenue from $187.2 million to $501 million, doubling previous profits and establishing strong partnerships with Robinhood Wallet holders.

H Mining Chairman and CEO John Wilson stated: “With US President Trump advocating for a strategic cryptocurrency reserve, our company’s full holding strategy demonstrates our confidence in the long-term value of cryptocurrencies. We believe Litecoin (LTC) will be the best asset for global treasury strategic reserves and believe that cryptocurrency will be the future trend as the digital economy continues to transform.”

H Mining encourages investors to accumulate more resources through cryptocurrency mining during downturns to accumulate LTC, thereby generating higher returns when prices rebound in the future.

H Mining deploys data centers worldwide and provides computing power rental services. Users can participate in mining remotely without purchasing mining machines. Combined with intelligent algorithm optimization strategies, regular profit distribution ensures users receive safe and efficient digital asset value-added services. Highlights of Efficient Service: Redefining the Cloud Computing Experience

H Mining’s efficient service not only upgrades the mining process but also redefines the industry with innovative technology and a unique model, offering users the following core features:

· Register and receive $15 ($0.60 for daily check-ins).

Users don’t need to purchase expensive cryptocurrency mining equipment or sign contracts. The platform arranges computing power and professionally maintains the mining rigs, allowing users to start earning profits within 24 hours.

· Deposit and withdraw a wide range of cryptocurrencies: DOGE, BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, USDC, LTC, USDT-TRC20, USDT-ERC20, and more.

· An intuitive interface designed for both beginners and experienced miners.

· The affiliate program allows users to earn referral rewards of up to 3% + 1.5% and bonuses of up to $100,000.

· No additional fees: Transparent pricing with no hidden service fees or administrative charges. Green Mining Technology, Environmentally Friendly and Efficient

H Mining’s Security and Sustainability

In the world of mining, trust and security are paramount. H Mining understands this and prioritizes user safety. H Mining is committed to transparency and legality, ensuring your investment is protected so you can focus on profitability. All mining farm energy consumption is provided by renewable energy, making cloud mining carbon neutral. Renewable energy protects the environment and delivers exceptional returns, allowing every investor to enjoy opportunities and profits.

How to quickly start your H Mining cloud mining journey?

1. Register an account and receive an instant $15 bonus.

2. Choose a customized hashrate contract.

Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced investor, H Mining offers a variety of hashrate contracts.

You can choose the option that best suits your budget and profit goals to maximize every penny. Stable Income Contract:

H Mining Launches High-Yield Contracts

⦁ [New User Experience Contract]: Investment amount: $100, potential total net profit: $100 + $9.

⦁ [Bitcoin Miner S21+]: Investment: $1,300, Potential Total Net Profit: $1,300 + $175.5.

⦁ [ETC Miner E11]: Investment: $4,000, Potential Total Net Profit: $4,300 + $1,008.

⦁ [ANTRACK V2 & U3S19XP+H Package]: Investment: $8,000, Potential Total Net Profit: $8,000 + $3,600.

⦁ [Avalon Air Cooling Mining Box-40ft]: Investment: $12,500, Potential Total Net Profit: $12,500 + $7,600.

⦁ [DCTANK AW1]: Investment: $60,000, Potential Total Net Profit: $60,000 + $50,760.

(The platform offers a variety of stable income contracts, which can be found on the HMining website.)

About H Mining

H Mining is a global leader in cryptocurrency mining, committed to developing and deploying innovative technologies to build a more sustainable and profitable future. H Mining maintains the world’s leading blockchain ledger and supports the daily energy consumption of mining equipment by converting clean, idle, or underutilized energy into economic value, upholding its long-term commitment to a “greener planet.”

For more information, please visit HMining.com

or contact the platform’s official email address: [email protected].

Contact: [email protected]

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/09/12/robinhood-wallet-holders-join-h-mining-groups-mining-operation/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
