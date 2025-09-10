Robinhood’s New Feature Could Make Social Media Trading Even Riskier

By: Coindoo
2025/09/10 23:01

Called “Multiple Accounts,” the update lets users split portfolios into separate buckets — for example, keeping long-term Bitcoin holdings apart from short-term equity trades, or creating themed accounts around trends such as artificial intelligence. The company pitched the feature as a way to bring flexibility and order to both stock and crypto investing.

Peter Brandt’s Warning

Not everyone was impressed. Veteran trader Peter Brandt responded to the launch with sarcasm, hinting that the tool could backfire. His concern isn’t about the mechanics of the feature but about how it might be used on social media. Traders, he suggested, could easily showcase only their winning accounts while leaving the losing ones out of sight, giving followers a distorted picture of their performance.

The Social Media Trap

Brandt’s skepticism taps into a growing problem in online trading circles. Screenshots and videos showing profitable accounts already flood platforms like X and YouTube, often without the context of failed trades. With Robinhood’s update, critics worry it will be even easier to cherry-pick results, potentially misleading new investors hungry for strategies to copy.

A Double-Edged Tool

For disciplined investors, “Multiple Accounts” may still be useful in separating strategies by time horizon or risk profile. But Brandt’s critique serves as a reminder: tools can be empowering, yet they can also amplify bad habits and misinformation. The feature highlights the tension between convenience and responsibility in today’s retail trading boom.

