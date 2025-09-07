Roblox introduces short video feature for sharing gameplay

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/07

Roblox is rolling out a TikTok-style feature that lets users share and watch short gameplay videos. The online gaming platform announced the update on Friday during its Roblox Developers Conference (RDC).

The short clips video format is called “Roblox Moments,” and it’s available in beta for users who are 13 years old and above.

Roblox introduces short clips

Roblox Moments lets players capture and edit videos of their gameplay. For example, users can trim videos into 30-second clips, add music, and write a description. Roblox users can then share their gameplay moments with everyone, making them discoverable in the clips feed. 

People who view the short clips will have the option to react with an emoji or even jump into the game experience directly from the video. This feature helps creators drive more traffic to their game. 

In a blog post, Roblox wrote, “The Moments experience is a direct demonstration of what’s possible with our new creator-focused tools.”

The gaming company wants to support creators and developers further by adding a Moments API. Creators will be able to pin clips showcasing their game, and they can even create a dynamic leaderboard of the best Roblox Moments related to their game. 

Roblox wrote, “A dynamic billboard could use the Recommendations API to showcase real-time highlights of the coolest overtakes.” The company will share the source code of Roblox Moments so developers and creators can start building immediately. 

The gaming platform will roll out Roblox Moments gradually, allowing it to test and refine moderation measures. This will ensure that the content follows community standards and is age-appropriate. The APIs of the short clips feature will be available later this year.

Roblox adds new AI tools for gamers and creators

During the RDC conference, Roblox announced the release of new AI tools. Creators will be able to create interactive in-game items, like a car or weapon, through prompting the AI tool. The gaming platform will then create the car or weapon, and add it to the game so the character can drive around or use the weapon. The AI tools provide a creative leap compared to generating static 3D objects. 

Roblox is also releasing other AI tools that provide real-time voice chat translation. Users who speak English, Spanish, German, and French can communicate and socialize easily through this tool. 

Moreover, the company announced AI tools for creators, providing text-to-speech and speech-to-text APIs. Creators will be able to add AI narrations using the text-to-speech API. For example, in-game characters could have dialogues, and creators can choose from 10 English voice presets. The speech-to-text feature will let gamers talk to their characters using voice commands.

Roblox is raising the Developer Exchange (DevEx) rate for creators. This change lets them earn 8.5% more when converting Robux into cash. For example, 100,000 Robux will now equal $380 instead of $350.

