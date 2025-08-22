Rolling Brother’s ETH long position has a floating profit of $1.7 million, and the liquidation price is only $60 away from the current price.

PANews reported on August 22nd that according to Ember, a trader who opened a long position on ETH with $740,000 in the morning, initially at $4,247, initially bought ETH. As ETH prices rose that evening, he rolled over his position from 4,026 ETH to 15,800 ETH, generating a $1.7 million profit. However, due to his aggressive rollover, his liquidation price approached the current ETH price, with a difference of only $60, reaching $4,502.
