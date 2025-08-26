Rose Breaks Her Match With Lisa On One Billboard Chart

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 08:26
Rosé’s “On My Mind” with Alex Warren spends a seventh week on the Adult Pop Airplay chart, the fifth-longest run by any K-pop soloist. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Rosé attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Rosé has become an in-demand collaborator for many different kinds of musicians, as her worldwide fame helps any track she’s part of reach the charts. She recently teamed up with singer-songwriter Alex Warren on his single “On My Mind,” which is featured on his debut full-length You’ll Be Alright, Kid. The tune follows in the wake of his global smash “Ordinary,” which put him in a position where he was ready to work with someone as celebrated as Rosé.

For almost two months now, “On My Mind” has been impacting Billboard charts in America. This frame, as it holds on several pop radio rosters, Rosé establishes a new spot in the history books all her own.

“On My Mind” Reaches Seven Weeks on the List

“On My Mind” is steady at No. 17 on the latest Adult Pop Airplay chart. The Rosé/Warren collaboration has now spent seven weeks on the tally, which is one of the longest stays for a track credited to a K-pop solo artist.

Rosé Owns Fifth Place to Herself

Rosé now solely claims the fifth-longest charting hit by any K-pop soloist on the Adult Pop Airplay ranking. She was born in New Zealand but is professionally known as a K-pop artist thanks to her work with Blackpink and her start in South Korea’s music industry.

Rosé Was Tied with Lisa Just Days Ago

Last frame, Rosé shared the honor of being in fifth place on this specific historic ranking with her Blackpink bandmate Lisa. At that point, both “On My Mind” and Lisa’s “Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me)” had racked up six turns on the Adult Pop Airplay chart. Now, with seven, Rosé passes Lisa for good.

Rosé’s “Apt.” with Bruno Mars Continues to Lead

Rosé also holds the record for the longest-charting hit of all time by any K-pop act, solo or group, on the Adult Pop Airplay list. That distinction belongs to her duet with Bruno Mars, which spent 32 weeks on the tally and peaked at No. 2, and it easily ranks as the highest-rising hit by a K-pop act.

Jung Kook, Lisa and Jung Kook (Again) Follow

BTS star Jung Kook comes in second on this longevity list, as “Too Much,” his collaboration with The Kid Laroi and Central Cee, spent 18 weeks on the Adult Pop Airplay chart. Lisa’s “Priceless,” fronted by Maroon 5, managed 15 stays, while another Jung Kook cut, “Seven” featuring Latto, held on for a lucky 13.

Can “On My Mind” Hang Around for Another Month?

For “On My Mind” to advance again on the ranking of the longest-running K-pop soloist smashes, it would need to stick around the Adult Pop Airplay chart for another six weeks. That’s not guaranteed, as the same cut is already on the decline on the Pop Airplay list. This week, the collaboration dips from its peak of No. 19 to No. 21 this frame, and it might soon reverse course on the Adult Pop Airplay roster as well.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/25/rose-breaks-her-match-with-lisa-on-one-billboard-chart/

