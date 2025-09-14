Rotating from Shiba Inu and Pepe, Investors Eye Pepeto as the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025

By: Coindoo
2025/09/14 01:30
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001409+2.84%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000602+8.66%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02565-6.38%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001186+2.77%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00605-2.88%

After banking those gains, a growing group is rotating again, moving from SHIB to PEPE and now into Pepeto as the next chapter.

Pepeto (PEPETO) checks the boxes those holders want. It is an Ethereum memecoin with real tools and a live presale at $0.000000153, with more than $6.6 million raised and visible whale interest. The stack includes PepetoSwap for zero fee trading, PepetoBridge for quick cross chain moves, audits by SolidProof and Coinsult, and staking at 229% APY. With utility first and hype following, Pepeto is being picked as the best crypto to buy now and a prime contender to lead the next bull run.

SHIBA INU AND PEPE: LESSONS FROM PAST CYCLES

What lessons come from past meme rallies? Shiba Inu (SHIB) peaked at $0.00008845 in November 2021, while Pepe (PEPE) surged to $0.00002803 before dropping more than 50%. Those highs marked their cycles and now act as heavy resistance levels.

Pepeto is taking another route. Strong demand is arriving even before its first listing or official launch. With SHIB and Pepe losing steam, Pepeto brings a new design and a clear roadmap. More than $6.6 million has already been raised at a presale price of $0.000000153, giving investors a rare early chance before Tier-1 listings push the next stage higher.

In crypto, success often comes from two main drivers:

• Strong community hype that brings sharp rallies.

• Real value and utility that keep tokens alive long enough to deliver lasting gains.

We have seen this before. Pepe (PEPE) gained around 100x based on community hype, while Shiba Inu (SHIB) soared more than 43,000% by combining meme energy with real adoption like ShibaSwap. Pepeto now aims to do both.

The Best Crypto To Buy Now: Pepeto When Meme Power Meets Utility

Why do analysts say PEPETO could lead this bull run? Because it blends culture, hype, and a strong community with real tools that other meme coins missed.

At just $0.000000153, Pepeto’s presale gives early buyers billions of tokens at entry-level pricing. More than $6.6M has already been raised, and staking rewards of 230% APY are live. Analysts warn the presale window is closing quickly, with each stage raising the token price.

Nicknamed the “God of Frogs” and rumored to be connected to a former PEPE founder, Pepeto combines the hype of Pepe with the utility Shiba Inu built, plus extra audited tools at launch. PepetoSwap offers zero-fee trading, while PepetoBridge delivers secure cross-chain transfers. Tokenomics are transparent: no taxes, no team wallets, and full audits by Coinsult and SolidProof. Few meme tokens launch with this level of trust.

The numbers tell the story. A $20,000 presale buy secures 131.58 billion tokens. If Pepeto matches PEPE’s current price of $0.00001003, that would be worth $1.31M. At 2×, it becomes $2.63M, and at 5×, it passes $6.5M. Analysts believe this scenario is realistic in the next bull run.

Why Early SHIB and PEPE Investors Are Buying PEPETO

SHIB and PEPE showed that memes can create millionaires, but both are now held back by huge market caps. With Shiba Inu price predictions showing limited upside and Pepe price predictions tied to short-term buzz, many early investors are moving into Pepeto (PEPETO). With a 420T supply, no tax, no team wallets, fair tokenomics, and $6.6M+ raised at $0.000000153, the project has momentum. Whales are already entering ahead of Tier-1 listings. Backed by more than 100,000 community members, 229% APY staking, and audits from SolidProof and Coinsult, Pepeto offers the same explosive potential SHIB and PEPE once had, but this time with stronger fundamentals. Analysts call it the best crypto to buy now before the next big surge.

Final Takeaway

Pepeto (PEPETO) is emerging as one of the strongest contenders by mixing meme energy with real blockchain tools. That balance gives it more staying power than hype-only tokens. With more than $6.6M raised, a fast-growing 100,000+ community, and presale pricing at just $0.000000153, Pepeto gives investors early access ahead of Tier-1 listings.

Unlike Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe (PEPE), which already peaked in past cycles, Pepeto is still in its early growth stage. Analysts highlight it as the best crypto to buy now, with 100x+ upside possible for those who join before the presale ends.

To buy PEPETO, use only the official website: https://pepeto.io. Beware of scams using the project’s name.

Official Links

Website: https://pepeto.io

Whitepaper: https://pepeto.io/assets/documents/whitepaper.pdf?v2=true

Telegram: https://t.me/pepeto_channel

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pepetocoin/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Pepetocoin 

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Rotating from Shiba Inu and Pepe, Investors Eye Pepeto as the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Washington Eyes Crypto Rules: Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Digital Assets Scheduled For Tuesday

Washington Eyes Crypto Rules: Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Digital Assets Scheduled For Tuesday

The United States Senate Committee on Housing, Banking, and Urban Affairs is set to hold a hearing on Tuesday, June 24 featuring heavyweights witnesses from the crypto sector. Key Crypto Players Set To Speak At Senate Subcommittee Hearing According to the committee’s website , the hearing entitled “Exploring Bipartisan Legislative Frameworks for Digital Asset Market Structure” will take place Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Capitol Hill. Speakers at the key crypto hearing Sarah Hammer, Executive Director of University of Pennsylvania Wharton School, Ryan VanGrack, Coinbase’s Vice President of Legal, Greg Xethalis, General Counsel for Multicoin Capital, and Former Chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Rostin Benham. The @BankingGOP is aiming to put out principles (aka an overview of core ideas/values) for its market structure bill at some point either later today or tomorrow, ahead of tomorrow’s subcommittee hearing on the matter. https://t.co/BuVBcZkSwm — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) June 23, 2025 According to Crypto In America reporter Eleanor Terrett, Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Republicans are even slated to introduce “principles” of a market structure bill ahead of tomorrow’s hearing. Senator Cynthia Lummis Encourages Market Structure Legislation News of the committee hearing comes just one week after the Senate passed the GENIUS Act in a sweeping 68-30 vote. “Today is a bold step forward – not just for financial innovation, but for American leadership, consumer protection, and economic opportunity,” Chairman Tim Scott (R-SC) said. “With the GENIUS Act , we’re bringing clarity to a sector that’s been clouded by uncertainty and proving that bipartisan, principled leadership can still deliver real results for the American people,” he added. Following the GENIUS Act’s Senate approval, Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) encouraged U.S. lawmakers to advance coinciding legislation that would help broaden the crypto sector’s overall reach stateside. “The success of the GENIUS Act hinges on comprehensive market structure legislation that protects consumers, establishes transparency, and creates clearly defined trading regulations,” Lummis said. “Congress must act quickly.” Lummis indicated that members of Congress were already working on such legislation “in earnest,” with Senate hearings on the matter in the coming weeks. The GENIUS Act now heads to the House of Representatives for approval.
MemeCore
M$2.42872+5.48%
Threshold
T$0.01678+0.41%
Union
U$0.0112-0.97%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/24 06:11
Share
Kalshi crosses billion-dollar mark as DC’s legal dust begins to settle

Kalshi crosses billion-dollar mark as DC’s legal dust begins to settle

With a courtroom battle barely in the rearview, Kalshi is reportedly raising over $100 million at a valuation topping $1 billion. The timing suggests a calculated bet: that regulated prediction markets are finally finding legal and institutional footing. On June…
Dogechain
DC$0.00002821-2.18%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0891-1.10%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/26 02:22
Share
The BlockchainFX Presale Has Surged Past $7m And Could Be Primed For Another Price Jump

The BlockchainFX Presale Has Surged Past $7m And Could Be Primed For Another Price Jump

BlockchainFX presale surpasses $7M with staking, Visa card, and 10x asset trading—analysts see it as the next $1 crypto super app.
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.003-38.77%
RWAX
APP$0.002518+0.43%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 02:10
Share

Trending News

More

Washington Eyes Crypto Rules: Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Digital Assets Scheduled For Tuesday

Kalshi crosses billion-dollar mark as DC’s legal dust begins to settle

The BlockchainFX Presale Has Surged Past $7m And Could Be Primed For Another Price Jump

Dikkat: Piyasaya Sürülecek Yeni Stablecoin Hakkında Tartışmaya Neden Olan Detay Ortaya Çıktı!

Farcaster Launches Token and Trade Alerts for Base and Solana Networks