Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Bitcoin Proxy Investment to $76M

By: Coincentral
2025/08/20 00:53
TLDR

  • RBC raised its stake in Bitcoin proxy MicroStrategy to $76 million in Q2 2025.
  • The increase represents a 16% rise in RBC’s holdings from the previous quarter.
  • MicroStrategy’s stock surged by 32%, reaching $404 per share during the same period.
  • Bitcoin’s value surged over 30% in Q2 2025, peaking at $111,980.
  • RBC’s investment aligns with broader institutional interest in Bitcoin proxies.

The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) increased its investment in the Bitcoin proxy company MicroStrategy (MSTR) to $76 million in Q2 2025, a 16% rise from the previous quarter. The increase comes as Bitcoin continues its upward trajectory, marking RBC’s growing confidence in the cryptocurrency market.

RBC’s Growing Confidence in Bitcoin Proxy

RBC’s investment in MicroStrategy, a company that holds substantial Bitcoin reserves, grew significantly in Q2 2025. The bank now holds more shares in MSTR, raising its stake to $76 million. RBC’s decision follows a 32% surge in MSTR’s share price, which reached $404 per share during this period.

The increase in MSTR’s value coincides with Bitcoin’s remarkable rally. The cryptocurrency’s price soared by more than 30% during Q2 2025, hitting a high of $111,980. By the time of writing, Bitcoin had pulled back slightly to $115,576, though it continues to perform strongly.

Institutional Interest in BTC Proxy Companies

RBC is part of a growing trend among institutional investors focusing on crypto-related businesses. Financial giants such as Morgan Stanley and Bank of America are increasing their exposure to Bitcoin proxies. These firms are motivated by expected growth in the cryptocurrency sector, especially with anticipated IPOs and deals involving crypto firms.

The surge in institutional interest has been fueled by the Trump administration’s favorable stance toward cryptocurrency. RBC’s decision to boost its Bitcoin proxy investment aligns with a broader institutional push into the space. Investors see substantial potential in companies like MicroStrategy, which holds large amounts of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin’s Strong Performance Drives Institutional Moves

Bitcoin has demonstrated impressive growth since the start of Q2 2025. The cryptocurrency rose from $74,434 in early April to reach a record high of $124,517 by mid-August. This 67% gain over just four months has attracted increased attention from institutional investors, further solidifying the importance of Bitcoin proxies like MSTR.

The consistent rise in Bitcoin’s value has helped drive RBC’s continued interest in the Bitcoin proxy market. As the cryptocurrency’s price continues to climb, RBC’s bet on MSTR seems to align with long-term growth prospects. The bank’s confidence in its Bitcoin exposure shows a broader shift toward digital assets among traditional financial institutions.

