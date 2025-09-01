Rudy Giuliani Hospitalized After Car Crash

Topline
Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and ex-attorney for President Donald Trump, sustained injuries in a car accident in New Hampshire earlier this weekend, a spokesperson for Giuliani said Sunday.
A spokesperson for the 81-year-old former New York City mayor said Giuliani was assisting a domestic violence victim at the time of the crash.
Key Facts
Giuliani, 81, was diagnosed with a fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions in addition to unspecified injuries to his left arm and leg after his vehicle was struck from behind late Saturday, according to spokesperson Michael Ragusa.
Giuliani is in “good spirits and recovering tremendously,” Regusa said.
Ragusa said Giuliani was flagged down by an alleged victim of a “domestic violence incident,” after which Giuliani “rendered assistance,” called police and remained nearby until officers arrived.
While waiting for the police, Giuliani’s vehicle was “struck from behind at high speed,” injuring Giuliani, who was then taken to a nearby trauma center.
