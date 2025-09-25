Russia Finance Ministry Calls for Crypto Strategy to Boost Economy

TLDR

Russia’s finance ministry advocates for a unified strategy to incorporate cryptocurrencies and the digital ruble into the economy.

Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov stresses the need for a strategic approach to digital financial assets in Russia.

The government aims to improve Russia’s financial system by integrating private cryptocurrencies with the central bank’s digital ruble.

Russia has yet to establish specific regulations for cryptocurrencies, though tokenization laws were passed in 2021.

The Central Bank of Russia opposes the full legalization of cryptocurrencies, viewing them as a threat to the ruble.

Russia’s finance ministry has emphasized the need for a comprehensive strategy to incorporate cryptocurrencies into the nation’s economic development. This approach follows recent calls for broader investor access to digital assets. Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov highlighted the importance of unifying digital assets, including cryptocurrencies, to strengthen the Russian economy. He made these remarks during the Crypto Summit 2025 held in Moscow.

Strategy Needed for Digital Assets Regulation

At the Crypto Summit 2025 forum, Ivan Chebeskov addressed the growing need for a unified strategy. He stated that Russia should incorporate both the digital ruble and private cryptocurrencies to create a more efficient economic system.

He also explained that integrating these digital platforms could benefit Russia’s financial system. Chebeskov stressed that cryptocurrencies and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) share a foundational role in modernizing Russia’s economic infrastructure.

Russia Plans Comprehensive Crypto Regulations Soon

Despite calls for digital asset inclusion, cryptocurrencies remain largely unregulated in Russia. While the government legalized tokenization in early 2021, it has yet to pass laws specifically addressing cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) has maintained its opposition to fully legalizing cryptocurrencies, viewing them as a potential threat to the ruble.

The Russian finance ministry, however, has been advocating for more comprehensive regulation of digital currencies. This includes developing laws for stablecoins, crypto investments, and fiat-backed stablecoins. In a recent announcement, Chebeskov revealed that both the finance ministry and the central bank are in talks to finalize these regulations.

Russia is moving forward with the digital ruble, a central bank digital currency , which is scheduled for phased implementation starting in 2026. President Putin signed a law in July to facilitate the digital ruble’s rollout and introduce QR code payment systems. The new form of digital currency is expected to provide an alternative to cryptocurrencies and help modernize Russia’s financial system.

The post Russia Finance Ministry Calls for Crypto Strategy to Boost Economy appeared first on Blockonomi.