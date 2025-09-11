Russian experts suggest establishing a national crypto bank

Sending Bitcoin to Mars is now theoretically possible: Researchers

Bitcoin could be sent to and from Mars within three minutes by leveraging an optical link from NASA or Starlink and a new interplanetary timestamping system. There is apparently a way to get Bitcoin from Earth to Mars in as little as three minutes using already-available technology. We just need someone, or something, to receive it. Late last month, tech entrepreneur Jose E. Puente and his colleague, Carlos Puente, published a white paper unveiling Proof-of-Transit Timestamping — a concept he told Cointelegraph is the missing piece needed to make Bitcoin interplanetary. The concept suggests that when a Bitcoin user wants to send a payment to Mars in the future, the transaction could hop from the user through different stations, such as ground antennas, satellites, or even a relay around the Moon. Read more