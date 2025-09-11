Russian experts suggest establishing a national crypto bank

PANews reported on September 11th that according to foreign media outlets like TACS , Russian Public Council member Evgeny Masharov suggested that Russia should follow Belarus's example and establish a national crypto bank to regulate the multi-billion ruble gray market crypto transactions, increase fiscal revenue, and combat cryptocurrency-related crime and fraud. Masharov noted that the bank should only allow Russian citizens to top up their accounts with fiat currency and provide compliant sales channels for local miners. While Russia currently lacks the relevant infrastructure, Belarus has already promoted compliance in the crypto business through its high-tech parks.