Russia’s economy slows sharply as deficit widens and costs mount

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/13 01:53
Particl
PART$0.2081+2.46%
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0006316-1.86%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07208+5.95%

Russia’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by one percentage point to 17% on Friday, seeking to support the economy as growth slows and war costs widen the deficit.

The step reverses part of the emergency tightening that took the key rate to 21% to fight inflation. Officials moved after complaints from business leaders that high borrowing costs were hurting activity.

Even after the cut, the bank warned of persistent price pressures. It said inflation eased somewhat in July and August but remains high at 8.2%. The bank said, “Inflation expectations have not changed considerably in recent months.”

It added, “In general, they remain elevated.” “This may impede a sustainable slowdown in inflation.”

The gap between easier policy and tough inflation language shows frictions in the economy.

The central bank is trying to restrain prices while the finance ministry injects cash through defense orders and military recruitment bonuses that have lifted growth, wages, and prices over the 3 1/2-year war against Ukraine.

Russia’s economic growth slows sharply in Q2

On an annual basis, growth slowed to 1.1% in the second quarter, down from 1.4% in the first quarter and from 4.5% at the end of last year. Compared with the prior quarter, second-quarter output fell 0.6%.

From January to July, the deficit stood at 4.9 trillion rubles, up from 1.1 trillion rubles a year earlier.

According to the Kyiv School of Economics, which tracks Russia’s budget and oil revenues, spending reached 129% of the plan. Oil and gas takings fell 19% from a year earlier, in part due to slack global oil prices.

Despite sanctions and the loss of most gas sales to Europe, the economy has held up better than expected. Joblessness is at a record low, and household incomes are rising. To finance the deficit, the government has sold ruble bonds to domestic banks, which have been eager buyers expecting rates to keep falling.

UK hits Russia’s oil revenues with new sanctions

Cryptopolitan reported recently that Russia launched its biggest strike in months on Ukraine, hitting a key government building. Hours later, the Trump administration and the EU signaled new sanctions together.

Meanwhile, the UK announced 100 new sanctions targeting Russia’s revenues and its “shadow fleet,” unveiled in Kyiv by Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.

London said it follows the largest air attack of the war on Ukraine, with more than 800 missiles and drones fired in a single night. Officials said Russia launched 6,500 drones and missiles in July alone, 10 times the level a year ago, with recent strikes hitting the Ukrainian cabinet of ministers, damaging the British Council and EU delegation buildings in Kyiv, and violating Nato airspace over Poland.

On Friday, sanctions were imposed on 70 additional ships in the “shadow fleet.” Another 30 entities and individuals accused of supplying electronics, chemicals and explosives used to manufacture missiles and other weapons systems were also targeted.

Those targeted include China-based Shenzhen Blue Hat International Trade Co. and its Russian co-owners, Elena Malitckaia and Alexey Malitskiy, along with Turkey-based MastelMakina İthalat İhracat Limited Şirketi and its chief executive, the Azerbaijani national Shanlik Shukurov.

“International action to increase economic pressure on Russia and to cut off critical cash flows, which he desperately needs to pay for this illegal war is vital. These sanctions form the next stage in the UK’s leading efforts to ramp up economic pressure alongside our security support and our work alongside the coalition of the willing for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine,” Cooper said.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Bubblemaps V2 added support for the TON blockchain, expanding its reach across major blockchain ecosystems. Bubblemaps (BMT) has launched Version 2 of its blockchain analytics platform on the Open Network (TON) blockchain, allowing users to track token activity, uncover wallet…
Bubblemaps
BMT$0.06833+2.79%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01491+5.81%
TONCOIN
TON$3.217+1.25%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 21:08
Share
US Secretary of State: The United States is ready to talk with Iran on the 23rd

US Secretary of State: The United States is ready to talk with Iran on the 23rd

PANews reported on June 22 that according to a report by CCTV quoted by Jinshi, US Secretary of State Rubio called for direct negotiations between the United States and Iran
READY
READY$0.01238+35.79%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0908-5.51%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0415-36.15%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 23:14
Share
BlockDAG vs. ETH, LINK & LTC

BlockDAG vs. ETH, LINK & LTC

The post BlockDAG vs. ETH, LINK & LTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The big question on many minds right now is which crypto will boom in 2025. As the market moves into a new cycle, billions are pouring into coins that balance stability with growth potential. Traders are searching for clear use cases, reliable adoption, and opportunities that can scale fast. Some coins already have deep trust, while others are just entering the spotlight with impressive results. Ethereum, Chainlink, and Litecoin remain at the core of the digital space, proving their staying power with technical strength and global adoption. At the same time, BlockDAG (BDAG) is rising quickly with numbers rarely seen before listing. Together, these four coins shape the discussion on which crypto will boom in 2025. BlockDAG (BDAG): Nears $405M in Batch 30 BlockDAG is changing expectations for early coin sales. It has already raised nearly $405M, putting it far ahead of most projects at a similar stage. More than 26.2 billion coins are sold, and the community keeps growing with 3 million X1 app users. The sale of 19,800 mining rigs adds proof of adoption on the ground. These numbers explain why many link BlockDAG (BDAG) to the question of which crypto will boom in 2025. In Batch 30, the BDAG price is $0.03, but for a short time, it is still available at $0.0013. That creates an immediate 2900% ROI window. Long-term projections push the coin far higher, showing its chance to become one of the strongest names in the sector. What makes BlockDAG stand apart is its hybrid DAG plus Proof-of-Work design. This setup balances speed, security, and growth potential. It shows more than hype, since usage and adoption are already proven. Unlike many coins that only talk about plans, BlockDAG has numbers to back its claim. Large-scale buys confirm interest, and momentum is building before its…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.1+0.88%
Boom
BOOM$0.0103-14.18%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005268+1.21%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 03:26
Share

Trending News

More

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

US Secretary of State: The United States is ready to talk with Iran on the 23rd

BlockDAG vs. ETH, LINK & LTC

AMD (AMD) Stock: Surges as Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Powers Mini AI Workstation Revolution

Ethereum’s future vs. Layer 2s: can dominance last?