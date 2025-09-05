Russia's Putin rejects cautions about stagnating economy from top bankers

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/05 20:28
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06393+2.14%

President Vladimir Putin has dismissed sentiments from Russia’s most prominent banker that the country’s economy is slipping into stagnation. He defended the central bank’s high interest rate policy, claiming it would control inflation amid rising costs.

Herman Gref, chief executive of state-owned Sberbank PJSC, warned on Thursday that Russia’s economy had entered a “technical recession” in the second quarter. He told the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok that data from July and August showed “quite clear symptoms that we are approaching zero growth.”

When asked at the forum on Friday if he shared the banker’s assessment, Putin’s response was “No.” The Russian head of state admitted that some officials within the government raised similar points to Gref, but insisted that the central bank’s restrictive stance was necessary to avoid a surge in inflation. 

“We need to ensure a soft calm landing of the economy,” Putin told the local press earlier today.

Interest rates clock highs, but inflation is steady

Gref, who leads Russia’s largest lender, asked policymakers to slash borrowing costs, arguing that high interest rates were suffocating businesses and households. 

“Given the current level of inflation, recovery can only be expected when the rate is at 12% or lower,” he asserted. Sberbank’s internal forecasts predicted the benchmark rate would average around 14% by the end of the year, which, according to the banker, is still too high for businesses to grow.

Last September, the Russian central bank raised its key rate to 21%, the highest in two decades, as inflation accelerated on the back of war spending and supply shortages. Per Trading Economics data, Russia’s annual inflation eased to 8.8% from 9.4% in June, the lowest level since October 2024.

While policymakers have since reduced borrowing rates to 18%, they are more reluctant to make steeper cuts. Officials say military expenditures and state spending are threatening to bump inflation up.

Putin supports Bank of Russia decisions, but ministers are doubtful

Putin has stood behind Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina despite the discontent of several industrialists and politicians. The Kremlin sees inflation as riskier than stagnation, with the president warning economists that unchecked price growth would harm ordinary Russians more severely than slower output.

“Some believe that hypothermia has already come, but lending has not stopped,” Putin said on Friday. “The pace has slowed down, I know, in some industries, the situation is not easy,” he added

Members of his cabinet, like Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov are saying the economy was “cooling down faster than expected,” which could mean revised forecasts would be submitted soon.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told Putin last week that next year’s growth projections had been cut to 1.5% from 2.5%, with some internal estimates closer to 1.2%. And according to independent analysts looking at the data, the Kremlin is running out of room to maneuver. 

Fighting for oil revenues inside the war

Politico reported this week that Ukrainian drone strikes have been targeting Russian oil storage and pumping facilities, causing domestic shortages and undermining output. The barrage of attacks has compounded the impact of falling global crude prices, leaving Moscow’s most important industry under siege.

“For the Kremlin, a brief period of low growth is tolerable, though combined with lower oil prices, it would reduce fiscal revenues,” Kolyandr continued, “On the other hand, if the government doesn’t reduce fiscal support, there’s a risk high inflation will return.”

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

PANews reported on September 5th that Crypto in America reported that the U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform bill for the crypto market structure, which is expected to be submitted to the committee for review this month, with a vote by the full House likely before the end of the year. The draft incorporates feedback from industry and lobbying groups, marking the first time that Democrats will have deep involvement. Meanwhile, an internal SEC investigation revealed that nearly a year's worth of text messages from former Chairman Gary Gensler, from October 2022 to September 2023, were permanently deleted due to an IT error. These messages involved key content related to crypto enforcement, coordination between banks, and the White House. The SEC has since disabled employee text messaging and stepped up record-keeping training.
Union
U$0.0108+7.67%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004529+0.55%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.133672+3.64%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 20:19
Share
Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$208.04+1.36%
Capverse
CAP$0.12476+82.85%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.172852+5.52%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Share
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

PANews reported on September 5 that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said that before the release of the employment report, the data retrieval tool on its website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties.
Union
U$0.0108+7.67%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 20:04
Share

Trending News

More

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving