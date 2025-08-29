The post Ryan Gentry Launches $200M SPAC for Digital Finance appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Ryan Gentry, former business lead at Lightning Labs, has filed for a $200 million SPAC called Bitcoin Infrastructure Acquisition Corp, which plans to list on Nasdaq as “BIXIU.” The SPAC will focus on investing in companies involved in digital assets, Web3, and financial infrastructure. Key board members include the COO of DeFi Development Corp and the investment head of Kindly (formerly Nakamoto), bringing strong industry expertise to the new venture. This move aims to boost innovation in the blockchain space.
Source: https://coinpedia.org/crypto-live-news/ryan-gentry-launches-200m-spac-for-digital-finance/