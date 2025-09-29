ExchangeDEX+
Ryder Cup Envelope Rule Comes Into Play And Causes Controversy.

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 11:19
Viktor Hovland’s withdrawal from the Sunday singles matches with a neck injury prompted an obscure stipulation in the Ryder Cup provisions, the “envelope rule” went into effect.

FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 28: (L-R) Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland of Team Europe look on during the trophy ceremony after Team Europe defeated Team United States 15-13 during the Sunday singles matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 28, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Getty Images

“Envelope Rule” Explained

At the beginning of the week, each captain submits an envelope with one players name inside of it in case there is a player on the opposing team who has to withdraw due to injury or illness. The player in the envelop is then paired with the injured player and the match is deemed to be halved and each team receives a 1/2 point.

With Hovland’s injury, American captain Keegan Bradley had to open his envelope, which revealed that Harris English would not be playing singles and the match would be halved.

Hovland has been dealing with a neck injury off and on throughout the season. After playing well and winning his foursomes match Saturday morning, he was forced to sit out the afternoon fourball matches and Tyrrell Hatton took his place and played alongside Matt Fitzpatrick.

Viktor Hovland Injury

According to a Ryder Cup Europe statement, Saturday afternoon Hovland went to a local hospital for an MRI and when he woke up on Sunday morning, he could not move his neck. It was later revealed that the MRI showed a bulging disc in his neck. Hovland tried to warm up Sunday morning, but due to limited movement in his neck, he informed European captain Luke Donald that he was unable to play.

Hovland later made a statement for the media, saying, “There is nothing more I would like to do than be out there representing Team Europe and trying to help them win the Ryder Cup today. Not being able to do so is pretty heartbreaking. I will be backing my team as hard as I can and rooting them on.”

FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 22: Keegan Bradley, Captain of Team United States and Luke Donald, Captain of Team Europe speak in a press conference prior to the Ryder Cup 2025 at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 22, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Getty Images

This is where the controversy began and will be a talking point leading up to the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor in Ireland. Keegan Bradley is calling for immediate changes for the next Ryder Cup. “I mean, the rule has to change,” Bradley said. “I think it’s obvious to everybody in the sports world, in this room. Nothing against Viktor. But that rule needs to change by the next Ryder Cup.”

European captain Luke Donald, whose team had a seven point lead heading into Sunday singles took a different stance. He contested that the rule has been in play for almost 50 years and has been used by the American team before, when Steve Pate got into a car accident with other team members the week of the Ryder Cup at Kiawah Island. He played the Saturday team portion, but injuries flared up and he was unable to play his singles match.

Time will tell if a change is made. Down the road, will Bradley and the American team let the issue go or will a push be made for changes to the “envelope rule.” It seems as though it will need to be something that is agreed upon by both sides in order for a change to happen prior to the Adare Manor Ryder Cup in 2027.

Mike is a founding member of Break80 Golf and a contributing golf and sports writer for Forbes with PGA Tour and LIV Golf media credentials. He can be found on social media platforms @short_sided_golf

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/mikefore/2025/09/28/ryder-cup-envelope-rule-comes-into-play-and-causes-controversy/

