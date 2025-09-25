The post Ryder Cup Logistics Were Already Human Tetris. Now Add A Trump Visit. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FARMINGDALE, NY – SEPTEMBER 24: Kira Dixon and Carson Daly on stage with the teams during the Opening Ceremony before the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage State Park on Wednesday, September 24, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/PGA of America via Getty Images) Getty Images The Ryder Cup’s toughest battle takes place in the shadows, as organizers choreograph the movement of fans and VIPs around New York’s famous public golf course. Unlike most sporting events, golf fans don’t just park their butts in the grandstands and only leave their perch to grab a bite from the concessions or do their business. Spectators—known in golf circles as galleries—rarely stay put. Golf fans tend to be on the move, following players they admire as they tee off, hit approach shots and ponder putts. It’s essentially an outdoor art museum with roped off fairways where Scheffler and McIlroy are the masterpieces in motion. Add lanyard-only zones and wristband-restricted hospitality tents, and the result is a five-ring logistical circus. This year at Bethpage Black, President Trump’s Friday visit adds another wrinkle—beefed-up security blanketing the first tee, 18th green and clubhouse. Jennifer Brisman, a veteran planner of high-profile live events and CEO of VOW— a tech platform built to streamline VIP and guest management at major sports and entertainment events ranging from Saturday Night Live and the Tony Awards to the Professional Fighters League—likens big tournaments like this to managing a myriad of “events within the event.” “It’s kind of like being on an airplane,” she said. “Everyone’s moving in the same direction, but you’ve got first class, business class and coach,” and yet every group has priority access entitlement, making guest flow management a delicate high-wire act. TURNBERRY, SCOTLAND – JULY 26: U.S. President Donald Trump plays golf at Trump Turnberry… The post Ryder Cup Logistics Were Already Human Tetris. Now Add A Trump Visit. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FARMINGDALE, NY – SEPTEMBER 24: Kira Dixon and Carson Daly on stage with the teams during the Opening Ceremony before the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage State Park on Wednesday, September 24, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/PGA of America via Getty Images) Getty Images The Ryder Cup’s toughest battle takes place in the shadows, as organizers choreograph the movement of fans and VIPs around New York’s famous public golf course. Unlike most sporting events, golf fans don’t just park their butts in the grandstands and only leave their perch to grab a bite from the concessions or do their business. Spectators—known in golf circles as galleries—rarely stay put. Golf fans tend to be on the move, following players they admire as they tee off, hit approach shots and ponder putts. It’s essentially an outdoor art museum with roped off fairways where Scheffler and McIlroy are the masterpieces in motion. Add lanyard-only zones and wristband-restricted hospitality tents, and the result is a five-ring logistical circus. This year at Bethpage Black, President Trump’s Friday visit adds another wrinkle—beefed-up security blanketing the first tee, 18th green and clubhouse. Jennifer Brisman, a veteran planner of high-profile live events and CEO of VOW— a tech platform built to streamline VIP and guest management at major sports and entertainment events ranging from Saturday Night Live and the Tony Awards to the Professional Fighters League—likens big tournaments like this to managing a myriad of “events within the event.” “It’s kind of like being on an airplane,” she said. “Everyone’s moving in the same direction, but you’ve got first class, business class and coach,” and yet every group has priority access entitlement, making guest flow management a delicate high-wire act. TURNBERRY, SCOTLAND – JULY 26: U.S. President Donald Trump plays golf at Trump Turnberry…

Ryder Cup Logistics Were Already Human Tetris. Now Add A Trump Visit.

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 19:34
Nowchain
NOW$0.00556+0.54%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.578-1.81%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015974-6.07%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000499-13.66%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.9519-9.77%

FARMINGDALE, NY – SEPTEMBER 24: Kira Dixon and Carson Daly on stage with the teams during the Opening Ceremony before the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage State Park on Wednesday, September 24, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/PGA of America via Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Ryder Cup’s toughest battle takes place in the shadows, as organizers choreograph the movement of fans and VIPs around New York’s famous public golf course.

Unlike most sporting events, golf fans don’t just park their butts in the grandstands and only leave their perch to grab a bite from the concessions or do their business.

Spectators—known in golf circles as galleries—rarely stay put. Golf fans tend to be on the move, following players they admire as they tee off, hit approach shots and ponder putts. It’s essentially an outdoor art museum with roped off fairways where Scheffler and McIlroy are the masterpieces in motion.

Add lanyard-only zones and wristband-restricted hospitality tents, and the result is a five-ring logistical circus.

This year at Bethpage Black, President Trump’s Friday visit adds another wrinkle—beefed-up security blanketing the first tee, 18th green and clubhouse.

Jennifer Brisman, a veteran planner of high-profile live events and CEO of VOW— a tech platform built to streamline VIP and guest management at major sports and entertainment events ranging from Saturday Night Live and the Tony Awards to the Professional Fighters League—likens big tournaments like this to managing a myriad of “events within the event.”

“It’s kind of like being on an airplane,” she said. “Everyone’s moving in the same direction, but you’ve got first class, business class and coach,” and yet every group has priority access entitlement, making guest flow management a delicate high-wire act.

TURNBERRY, SCOTLAND – JULY 26: U.S. President Donald Trump plays golf at Trump Turnberry golf course on July 26, 2025 in Turnberry, Scotland. U.S. President Donald Trump is visiting his Trump Turnberry golf course, as well as Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire, during a brief visit to Scotland from July 26 to 29. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Getty Images

A presidential appearance only compounds the challenge. Brisman noted that Trump’s presence adds “an insane amount of security” to what is already one of the most complex events in golf, adding traffic, tighter bag checks and extra time needed for fans and VIPs to pass through screening. “So, people have to think twice, women specifically about handbags and what they are bringing in and leave time for extra questioning to get to where they have to be going,” she said.

Brisman, whose guest-management platform recently closed a $2.5 million seed round led by KB Partners, said another curveball is simply making sure everyone knows who’s who. “You want everyone to know who they are, but not everyone does by sight,” she explained adding that’s where arrival alerts and secure communications become critical, so security, handlers and staff are all in the know the moment a VIP arrives.

“VOW has an arrival alert akin to ‘the eagle has landed,’ Brisman said. It’s very nice because in platform you can do that ahead of the game as opposed to being on clear comms, going to a channel for VIP arrivals and alerts.”

“And obviously for the case of even higher profile people, they are on their own communications channels that are locked down and secure, but for the average VIP, CEO, or board of director, we do let those streamline to people in the know to handle the domino effect of what needs to happen when that key person arrives.”

While event planners juggle layers of added complexity—from TSA-style screening to priority arrival identification minutia—the players themselves aren’t sweating the logistics. U.S. captain Keegan Bradley said he’s “deeply honored that the President of the United States is going to come support our team,” adding that having a sitting president on site at Bethpage is “absolutely incredible.”

Fans hoping to maximize Friday should arrive early. Bag checks and security will tack on delays before anyone sees a tee shot. Gates open at 5 A.M. ET, well before sunrise. And while the matches won’t wait, fans might—just ask tennis watchers, who definitely still remember the half-empty seats at the beginning of the Trump attended U.S. Open men’s final when security lines ground entry to a crawl. Though the President’s expected afternoon arrival is timed to avoid a repeat of those U.S. Open crowd delays.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/mikedojc/2025/09/25/ryder-cup-logistics-were-already-human-tetris-now-add-a-trump-visit/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

The post 3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analyses and data indicate that the crypto market is experiencing its most active altcoin season since early 2025, with many altcoins outperforming Bitcoin. However, behind this excitement lies a paradox. Most retail investors remain uneasy as their portfolios show little to no profit. This article outlines the main reasons behind this situation. Altcoin Market Cap Rises but Dominance Shrinks Sponsored TradingView data shows that the TOTAL3 market cap (excluding BTC and ETH) reached a new high of over $1.1 trillion in September. Yet the share of OTHERS (excluding the top 10) has declined since 2022, now standing at just 8%. OTHERS Dominance And TOTAL3 Capitalization. Source: TradingView. In past cycles, such as 2017 and 2021, TOTAL3 and OTHERS.D rose together. That trend reflected capital flowing not only into large-cap altcoins but also into mid-cap and low-cap ones. The current divergence shows that capital is concentrated in stablecoins and a handful of top-10 altcoins such as SOL, XRP, BNB, DOG, HYPE, and LINK. Smaller altcoins receive far less liquidity, making it hard for their prices to return to levels where investors previously bought. This creates a situation where only a few win while most face losses. Retail investors also tend to diversify across many coins instead of adding size to top altcoins. That explains why many portfolios remain stagnant despite a broader market rally. Sponsored “Position sizing is everything. Many people hold 25–30 tokens at once. A 100x on a token that makes up only 1% of your portfolio won’t meaningfully change your life. It’s better to make a few high-conviction bets than to overdiversify,” analyst The DeFi Investor said. Altcoin Index Surges but Investor Sentiment Remains Cautious The Altcoin Season Index from Blockchain Center now stands at 80 points. This indicates that over 80% of the top 50 altcoins outperformed…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03038-3.46%
Threshold
T$0.01538-1.53%
Solana
SOL$201.24-5.14%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:43
Share
Interest Rate Cuts Have Triggered Volatility in the Crypto Market, and GoldenMining Has Become a New Choice for Investors With Its Stable Returns of $9K/Day.

Interest Rate Cuts Have Triggered Volatility in the Crypto Market, and GoldenMining Has Become a New Choice for Investors With Its Stable Returns of $9K/Day.

The Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts have boosted market optimism and sparked investor interest in cryptocurrencies. Economic indicators, such as inflation and GDP growth, directly impact market liquidity. The uncertainty brought about by the rate cuts has increased volatility in the cryptocurrency market, necessitating effective risk management to mitigate price fluctuations. The volatility associated with […] The post Interest Rate Cuts Have Triggered Volatility in the Crypto Market, and GoldenMining Has Become a New Choice for Investors With Its Stable Returns of $9K/Day. appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01577+12.40%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 17:16
Share
M2 invests $20 million in Ethena, aims to boost synthetic dollar adoption in the Middle East

M2 invests $20 million in Ethena, aims to boost synthetic dollar adoption in the Middle East

M2 is backing the protocol’s bid to grow adoption of its synthetic dollar products across the Middle East.
Boost
BOOST$0.10653+6.11%
CreatorBid
BID$0.07595-6.00%
Triathon
GROW$0.0262-11.18%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/25 18:40
Share

Trending News

More

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

Interest Rate Cuts Have Triggered Volatility in the Crypto Market, and GoldenMining Has Become a New Choice for Investors With Its Stable Returns of $9K/Day.

M2 invests $20 million in Ethena, aims to boost synthetic dollar adoption in the Middle East

Bank of England keeps interest rate steady at 4% as expected

Why Our Analysts Stopped Chasing Dashboards and Built a System Instead