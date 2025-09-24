RZTO.IO Collaborates with ENI for Scalable ZK Solution to Advance Web3 Experience for Global Mobile Users

ENI, a ZK-coprocessor Layer-1 blockchain network, today announced a strategic collaboration with RZTO.IO, a blockchain-driven rewards ecosystem transforming mobile commerce with AI and decentralized technologies. Based on this partnership, RZTO.IO integrated ENI’s ZK stack technology and fast-processing Layer-1 blockchain into its existing mobile applications and digital offerings to expand its Web3 capabilities for users worldwide. ENI is a high-performing Layer-1 chain network built with ZKP technology, recognized for its rapid transaction time, low costs, and advanced security. On the other hand, RZTO.IO is a Web3-focused rewards platform designed to link mobile networks with AI and decentralized technologies, providing people with the ability to create value and earn gains. By connecting mobile users and businesses on a unified global ecosystem, RZTO enables them to spend, stake, and earn cryptocurrency through day-to-day mobile activities. 🚀 Major Announcement, ENI Fam!We’re proud to share our collaboration with @rztoio 🤝✨This partnership brings together the strengths of #ENI x https://t.co/mUhAe6wqdy to create powerful synergies, enhance user experiences, and unlock fresh opportunities for growth in the Web3… pic.twitter.com/3xQpVU9rMm— ENI (@ENI__Official) September 23, 2025 RZTO Revolutionizing Mobile User Experience Using ENI’s Blockchain Expertise RZTO focuses on consumer service situations like running an innovative mobile ecosystem that offers low-cost user connectivity, enabling people to earn through their mobile activities, and many others. By running a cutting-edge DePIN mobile network, RZTO allows people through their mobile activities to contribute and benefit from the ecosystem. With today’s partnership, RZTO integrated ENI’s zk-coprocessor and high-performance blockchain solution into its DePIN network, a strategic move that now enables it to achieve a high-speed, low-cost, and confidential blockchain experience. RZTO’s mission is to redefine mobile commerce by allowing people to spend, earn, and stake crypto through day-to-day mobile activities. By connecting its Web2/Web3 data and DApps through ENI’s ZK infrastructure, RZTO offers its customers privacy-protected applications and data assetization experience. With this integration, RZTO utilizes ENI’s blockchain expertise to minimize settlement times, decrease operational sophistication, and introduce institutional-level privacy for its Web3 applications. Using ENI’s ZK technology, RZTO now supports personalised rewards, private digital interactions, and data monetization, which are suitable for consumer applications and social scenarios. ENI and RZTO: Shaping the Future of Web3 The collaboration between ENI and RZTO is not just a technological improvement; it lays the foundation for further effectiveness of blockchain networks. By infusing ENI’s ZK infrastructure and high-performing blockchain with RZTO’s ecosystem, the partnership is set to improve scalability, confidentiality, and user adoption on RZTO’s network that revolutionizes mobile service with blockchain technology. The partnership highlights a significant industry shift towards secure and private scaling operations, meaning the adoption of scalable ZK solutions is becoming a new standard. ENI, a ZK-coprocessor Layer-1 blockchain network, today announced a strategic collaboration with RZTO.IO, a blockchain-driven rewards ecosystem transforming mobile commerce with AI and decentralized technologies. Based on this partnership, RZTO.IO integrated ENI’s ZK stack technology and fast-processing Layer-1 blockchain into its existing mobile applications and digital offerings to expand its Web3 capabilities for users worldwide. ENI is a high-performing Layer-1 chain network built with ZKP technology, recognized for its rapid transaction time, low costs, and advanced security. On the other hand, RZTO.IO is a Web3-focused rewards platform designed to link mobile networks with AI and decentralized technologies, providing people with the ability to create value and earn gains. By connecting mobile users and businesses on a unified global ecosystem, RZTO enables them to spend, stake, and earn cryptocurrency through day-to-day mobile activities. 🚀 Major Announcement, ENI Fam!We’re proud to share our collaboration with @rztoio 🤝✨This partnership brings together the strengths of #ENI x https://t.co/mUhAe6wqdy to create powerful synergies, enhance user experiences, and unlock fresh opportunities for growth in the Web3… pic.twitter.com/3xQpVU9rMm— ENI (@ENI__Official) September 23, 2025 RZTO Revolutionizing Mobile User Experience Using ENI’s Blockchain Expertise RZTO focuses on consumer service situations like running an innovative mobile ecosystem that offers low-cost user connectivity, enabling people to earn through their mobile activities, and many others. By running a cutting-edge DePIN mobile network, RZTO allows people through their mobile activities to contribute and benefit from the ecosystem. With today’s partnership, RZTO integrated ENI’s zk-coprocessor and high-performance blockchain solution into its DePIN network, a strategic move that now enables it to achieve a high-speed, low-cost, and confidential blockchain experience. RZTO’s mission is to redefine mobile commerce by allowing people to spend, earn, and stake crypto through day-to-day mobile activities. By connecting its Web2/Web3 data and DApps through ENI’s ZK infrastructure, RZTO offers its customers privacy-protected applications and data assetization experience. With this integration, RZTO utilizes ENI’s blockchain expertise to minimize settlement times, decrease operational sophistication, and introduce institutional-level privacy for its Web3 applications. Using ENI’s ZK technology, RZTO now supports personalised rewards, private digital interactions, and data monetization, which are suitable for consumer applications and social scenarios. ENI and RZTO: Shaping the Future of Web3 The collaboration between ENI and RZTO is not just a technological improvement; it lays the foundation for further effectiveness of blockchain networks. By infusing ENI’s ZK infrastructure and high-performing blockchain with RZTO’s ecosystem, the partnership is set to improve scalability, confidentiality, and user adoption on RZTO’s network that revolutionizes mobile service with blockchain technology. The partnership highlights a significant industry shift towards secure and private scaling operations, meaning the adoption of scalable ZK solutions is becoming a new standard.

RZTO.IO Collaborates with ENI for Scalable ZK Solution to Advance Web3 Experience for Global Mobile Users

By: Coinstats
2025/09/24 13:00
1
1$0.012498-32.53%
Threshold
T$0.01552-0.38%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003131+0.03%
Movement
MOVE$0.1168+1.65%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016787-2.50%
IO
IO$0.542-0.73%
ZKsync
ZK$0.05045-0.11%
mobile gaming1 7

ENI, a ZK-coprocessor Layer-1 blockchain network, today announced a strategic collaboration with RZTO.IO, a blockchain-driven rewards ecosystem transforming mobile commerce with AI and decentralized technologies. Based on this partnership, RZTO.IO integrated ENI’s ZK stack technology and fast-processing Layer-1 blockchain into its existing mobile applications and digital offerings to expand its Web3 capabilities for users worldwide.

ENI is a high-performing Layer-1 chain network built with ZKP technology, recognized for its rapid transaction time, low costs, and advanced security. On the other hand, RZTO.IO is a Web3-focused rewards platform designed to link mobile networks with AI and decentralized technologies, providing people with the ability to create value and earn gains. By connecting mobile users and businesses on a unified global ecosystem, RZTO enables them to spend, stake, and earn cryptocurrency through day-to-day mobile activities.

RZTO Revolutionizing Mobile User Experience Using ENI’s Blockchain Expertise

RZTO focuses on consumer service situations like running an innovative mobile ecosystem that offers low-cost user connectivity, enabling people to earn through their mobile activities, and many others. By running a cutting-edge DePIN mobile network, RZTO allows people through their mobile activities to contribute and benefit from the ecosystem. With today’s partnership, RZTO integrated ENI’s zk-coprocessor and high-performance blockchain solution into its DePIN network, a strategic move that now enables it to achieve a high-speed, low-cost, and confidential blockchain experience.

RZTO’s mission is to redefine mobile commerce by allowing people to spend, earn, and stake crypto through day-to-day mobile activities. By connecting its Web2/Web3 data and DApps through ENI’s ZK infrastructure, RZTO offers its customers privacy-protected applications and data assetization experience. With this integration, RZTO utilizes ENI’s blockchain expertise to minimize settlement times, decrease operational sophistication, and introduce institutional-level privacy for its Web3 applications. Using ENI’s ZK technology, RZTO now supports personalised rewards, private digital interactions, and data monetization, which are suitable for consumer applications and social scenarios.

ENI and RZTO: Shaping the Future of Web3

The collaboration between ENI and RZTO is not just a technological improvement; it lays the foundation for further effectiveness of blockchain networks. By infusing ENI’s ZK infrastructure and high-performing blockchain with RZTO’s ecosystem, the partnership is set to improve scalability, confidentiality, and user adoption on RZTO’s network that revolutionizes mobile service with blockchain technology. The partnership highlights a significant industry shift towards secure and private scaling operations, meaning the adoption of scalable ZK solutions is becoming a new standard.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tether Seeks $20B Funding at $500 Billion Valuation, Dwarfing Circle

Tether Seeks $20B Funding at $500 Billion Valuation, Dwarfing Circle

The world’s largest stablecoin issuer, Tether, is reportedly seeking funding at a half a trillion dollar valuation.
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/24 12:59
Share
Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework

Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework

Coinbase Payments has joined the Open Intents Framework as a core contributor, working alongside Ethereum Foundation and other major players. The initiative aims to simplify complex multi-chain interactions through automated solver technology. The post Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4044-1.17%
Multichain
MULTI$0.03654+0.99%
Major
MAJOR$0.14047+4.93%
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/18 02:43
Share
FTX Bankruptcy Lawsuit Targets Genesis Digital Assets in $1 Billion Clawback

FTX Bankruptcy Lawsuit Targets Genesis Digital Assets in $1 Billion Clawback

The post FTX Bankruptcy Lawsuit Targets Genesis Digital Assets in $1 Billion Clawback appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The long-running FTX bankruptcy case has entered a new chapter. The FTX Recovery Trust is now suing crypto mining company Genesis Digital Assets (GDA) in an effort to claw back more than $1 billion. The lawsuit highlights how deeply Sam Bankman-Fried’s financial decisions continue to impact creditors two years after FTX’s collapse. Lawsuit Claims Inflated …
1
1$0.012474-34.00%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004647-1.33%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08525+1.87%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/24 13:12
Share

Trending News

More

Tether Seeks $20B Funding at $500 Billion Valuation, Dwarfing Circle

Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework

FTX Bankruptcy Lawsuit Targets Genesis Digital Assets in $1 Billion Clawback

USDT issuer Tether reportedly seeking to raise up to $20B at a $500B valuation

Brazil’s Central Bank Tightens Forex Rules, Crypto Exchanges Could Be Affected