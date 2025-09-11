S&P 500 Inclusion Boosted Robinhood Stock: What’s Behind the Next 27%?

Key Insights:

Robinhood stock was trading at $118.50, with a possible 27% rally to $150 in sight.

S&P 500 inclusion gave momentum, but features like short selling and social trading could sustain growth.

Expansion into credit cards, mortgages, and global tokenized assets may fuel long-term upside.

Robinhood stock ($HOOD) has been in focus after its latest milestone. The stock was trading near $118.50 at press time, already up 17% in the past five days.

With $150 now seen as the next big target, traders are asking if the rally can stretch further. A move to $150 would mean a 27% jump from where the crypto stock trades today.

While Robinhood’s entry into the S&P 500 has given the stock a strong short-term boost, the question is whether new changes inside the company can keep the rally alive. Other reasons have surfaced, which give a thumbs up.

S&P 500 Inclusion Gave Robinhood Stock a Big Push

On September 22, Robinhood will officially join the S&P 500 index. However, the announcement of its inclusion came a few days earlier (September 5), which worked wonders for the Robinhood stock price.

In doing so, Robinhood pipped MicroStrategy, a BTC-treasury firm, despite it being eligible.

Robinhood Made It To The S&P 500 List | Source: X

The S&P 500 is a list of the 500 biggest companies in the United States. Any index fund or exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the S&P 500 must now buy Robinhood stock.

This created automatic buying, which gave the crypto stock price an instant lift.

But this is only a one-time event. After the funds finish their buying, the stock will need fresh reasons to keep moving up. That is why Robinhood’s other updates matter even more for long-term growth.

New Features Could Attract More Users for Robinhood

Robinhood started as a simple trading app, but now it is adding new tools that can make it more useful for different types of traders.

One Key Feature Revealed | Source: X

One of the biggest updates is short-selling access. Short selling lets people make money when a stock goes down. Until now, many Robinhood users had to move to other apps if they wanted to use this strategy.

By offering short selling, Robinhood is giving its users more flexibility. This could attract advanced traders who want all their tools in one place. It also means Robinhood is no longer seen as an app only for beginners.

All Important Features From Robinhood | Source: X

Another major update, per the “Enter The Mainframe” event, is the social trading feed. This feature lets users share their trades and results in real time. Traders can see when others buy or sell and follow strategies they find useful.

This makes Robinhood feel more like a community, where new investors can learn from experienced ones. Verified numbers on trades also reduce guesswork, since people are not just talking but showing actual results.

The company also added overnight index options, which means users can trade during late hours.

Global news often breaks when U.S. markets are closed, and being able to react right away helps traders avoid missing chances.

For example, if big economic news comes out of Asia at night, Robinhood users can now act before the U.S. market opens.

Products Beyond Trading Strengthen Long-Term Growth

Robinhood is also moving beyond trading to keep users tied to its app for years.

The company has started rolling out credit cards with crypto rewards, which could attract younger customers.

It is planning mortgages and retirement rollovers, which appeal to older users with larger savings. These are not short-term products; they bring in customers who stay for the long run.

Robinhood is also expanding outside the U.S. In Europe, it has started offering digital versions of stocks and funds, also called tokenized assets.

It is even experimenting with shares of private firms like SpaceX and OpenAI. For many people, this is the first time they can access assets that were once limited to big investors.

Robinhood Testing Tokenized Stocks On Chains | Source: X

By combining trading, savings, lending, and crypto, Robinhood is slowly turning into a place where users can handle most of their money in one app.

Robinhood Stock Price Outlook

From a technical view, Robinhood stock is holding strong. The rally has pushed the crypto stock price above $118, and the next important level is $120. If it stays above this, many traders see $135 and $150 as the next steps.

Robinhood Stock Price Movements | Source: TradingView

A move to $150, a key psychological level, would be a 27% rally from current prices. If buying continues, the stock could even reach $159, the next major level on the charts.

On the downside, if the price falls below $100, traders may see that as a sign of weakness and cut their risk. But for now, the direction for the Robinhood stock still looks higher.